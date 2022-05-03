In an immaculate wedding dress, Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Met Gala 2022

Wedding season is here! And even on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. For its starry passage, Kylie Jenner opted for an all-white look. Although the whole clan Kardashian Jenner was present – including Kim Kardashian in a vintage dress worn by Marilyn Monroe – Kylie managed to stand out tonight by wearing a contemporary take on a wedding dress designed by the founder ofOff Whiteregret Virgil Abloh.

The young woman’s personalized bridal ensemble included a tiered tulle skirt and a mesh T-shirt inscribed with the logo Off Front. Instead of a traditional bridal veil, Kylie Jenner wore a backwards baseball cap, which was adorned with a mini veil and floral appliqué work. A similar style closed the parade Off White of fall-winter 2022-2023, designed by Virgil Abloh before he died in November 2021 at the age of 41.

If you wonder how the look of Kylie Jenner falls within the dress code Gilded Glamor on the red carpet, it looks like the star chose to grace the Met exhibit inside, which explores American fashion. Virgil Abloh, a true trailblazer, was known for subverting many looks with his cheeky logos and decidedly streetwear style. By wearing a wedding dress at the Met, graphic and totally unexpected, Kylie Jenner embodied the irreverent spirit that the American designer has honed throughout his career. A sublime tribute to one of fashion’s greatest talents.

Translation by Alexandre Marain

Original article to read on vogue.com

