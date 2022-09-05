in an olive green swimsuit, the singer enjoys her vacation with Orlando Bloom in Italy

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, were on vacation in Italy. The little family of three was spotted on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast. On September 3, 2022, the DailyMail shares snaps of ET singer and Harleys in Hawaii wearing a plunging olive green swimsuit. The actor’s fiancée Lord of the Rings has paired her strapless bikini with a matching sarong. Katy Perry looked simply sensational in her olive green swimsuit while her fiancé appeared shirtless with her on the yacht.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The 37-year-old star sported a beautiful figure and a slightly tanned complexion as she sunbathed aboard the yacht. The 45-year-old actor, meanwhile, also flaunted a figure perfectly sculpted whilehe was shirtless next to his fiancée, Katy Perry. One of the snapshots of DailyMail show the actor holding her daughter in her arms. Daisy Dove, the couple’s daughter, celebrated her second birthday aboard the yacht on August 26, 2022.

Katy Perry on vacation: after Italy, Ireland

On August 24, 2022, the DailyMail had shared photos of Katy Perry on the deck of this same yacht in black plunging swimsuit sensational. What is certain is that the couple, who currently lives in Montecito with VIPs like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres or (…)

