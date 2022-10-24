In an unprecedented documentary, Bvlgari stages its stone dreams

In an unprecedented communication exercise, led by Giona Zen, jewelry Marketing Director of the House, Bvlgari is showing behind the scenes of the design of its high jewelry collection in a docufilm available in nearly 100 countries via the Prime Video platform.

Lejewelers have long liked to appeal to the stars of cinema or music, or even quite simply to the media luminaries – who today we would more readily call influencers – of the moment. Cartier had largely initiated this movement at the beginning of the XXe century by attaching its creations to personalities such as the Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, while the dandy Boni de Castellane or the actor Rudolph Valentino undertook to spread the glory of the Tank watch by wearing it, the one at social events, the other in his films.

A century later, the process continues to prove its relevance: only the importance of the means involved has evolved. Because jewelry and fine jewelry are now an integral part of the luxury industry, of which they have been the most buoyant segment for the past ten years.

READ ALSOThe luxury lesson of Jean-Christophe Babin: “Bvlgari is strong in its legitimate codes”

In this industry, the Roman jeweler Bvlgari is carving out a place of choice for itself. Under the presidency of Jean-Christophe Babin, turnover has soared to stratospheric heights. Inaugurated five years ago, the house’s jewelry factory, which is already considerable in size, will grow in substantial proportions: located in Valenza, a center of excellence in goldsmithing since the Renaissance, this Manifattura which is already the largest jewelry production site in Europe will benefit from an extension of nearly 17,500 m2 which will welcome 650 new master craftspeople by 2028.

Linking the two buildings, a training center developed in collaboration with the Tari Design School, will provide a path to professionalization and ensure employment opportunities for future Italian goldsmiths. The objective: to double the production capacity in the next 6 years.

An unprecedented communication exercise

These significant industrial investments are answered by an ambitious communication: unveiled on September 13, available on Prime Video in nearly 100 countries and on Canal+, the program Inside the Dream constitutes a new exercise. This 58-minute speech features a myriad of celebrities – American actress Zendaya, influencer Chiara Ferragni, Blackpink singer Lisa, model Lily Aldridge and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas – which will ensure a considerable audience for this behind-the-scenes immersion in the design of a fine jewelry collection.

READ ALSOFrench jewelery is looking for its new talents

The real star of this “docufilm” produced by Terminal 9 Studios nevertheless remains Lucia Silvestri. Present in the house for 40 years, having started in the gemology department before taking on the delicate responsibility of purchasing precious stones, the Bvlgari creative director learned directly from the Bvlgari brothers, at the time when the jeweler had only 5 stores in the world.

For fine jewelry, we always start with stone. Lucia Silvestri from Bvlgari

Matthieu Menu’s camera follows this immense professional in her office in Rome or in the house of one of her suppliers in Jaipur. “There are specific markets for stones. New York, Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Jaipur, Geneva: let’s say these are the main markets. My favorite market is Jaipur. There is a tradition there for stones and jewels that dates back to antiquity. They present you with thousands of carats, including marvelous emeralds. We must then choose among these marvels the stones whose quality, size, shape and color will be interesting for a Bvlgari collection”, indicates the artistic director during a visit to Paris in the new boutique of the house Vendome.

A long-term dream creation

“For fine jewelry, we always start with stone. Our role is then to make a very careful selection. We ask to receive the stones here in Rome at our premises and then we take the time to think about what to do and what not to do. The wait for the stones can be long from 7 months to a year, because We do not always find all the stones at the start. Sometimes that wait is even longer. Thus, it took me several years to convince my supplier Vicky Jain – whom you see in the film – to give me an extraordinary Colombian emerald that had been in her family for several generations,” Lucia Silvestri tells us.

A first step, before the jewel is incorporated into an extraordinary necklace: “We had to wait for this stone in its raw state to be cut to be able to imagine the final adornment that would go on,” continues the director. The result was very satisfying: the cabochon-cut emerald of 93.83 carats settled in the heart of the Serpenti necklace which made a remarkable entrance since it was worn for the first time by Zendaya during the Venice Film Festival. I specify that the necklace had been purchased previously. Because beyond the show, our creations are designed to be worn and sold. Obviously, and I hope the film shows it, creating that dream is a long process. »

The docu-film Inside the Dream is available on Prime Video in nearly 100 countries and on Canal+.



