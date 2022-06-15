In another gesture of differentiation from the Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met with Luis Lacalle Pou in Uruguay

While the Casa Rosada is dealing with an international scandal over the Venezuelan plane with Iranian crew members, which is being investigated by Justice for its alleged links to terrorism, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaone of the presidential candidates of Together for Change, landed today in Montevideo to meet with the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pouwho maintains a tense relationship with Alberto Fernandez for Mercosur.

Throughout the conversation, which lasted an hour, Larreta and Lacalle Pou agreed on the need to discuss the conditions to “update and relaunch” Mercosur – the differences between Fernández and his Uruguayan counterpart went through the relaxation of agreements with third countries-, with the aim of making it a “dynamic, modern and integrated to the world” bloc.

In turn, they agreed that Mercosur must move forward with the ratification of the free trade agreement with the European Union, which was sealed at the end of the mandate of Mauricio Macri.

In the first part of the conversation, Larreta was optimistic before the president of Uruguay when analyzing the electoral scenario: he told him that Together for Change has a chance of regaining national power in the next elections against the “bad practice” of Fernández’s administration in managing the economy. Despite the tensions that the opposition coalition is going through due to the lack of a clear leadership and the future profile of the force, the head of Buenos Aires told that the unity of the space is guaranteed and emphasized the need for Pro, the UCR, the CC and the Federal Republican Meeting to agree on an economic plan .

Later, Larreta asked Lacalle Pou about his experience in national administration and as leader of a coalition government. In this framework, the President of Uruguay recommended him to be “firm with ideas and soft with people.” “It’s exactly what I think,” replied the mayor of Buenos Aires.

Larreta, who traveled to Uruguay today, arrived at the meeting at the presidential residence of Suárez y Reyes accompanied by the Secretary General and Secretary of International Relations of the City, Fernando Straface, one of the mayor’s shipowners. “To carry out the deep transformations that the country needs, Argentina has to form a coalition as broad as possible from 2023”, the mayor reiterated after the meeting.

According to Buenos Aires sources, Larreta and Lacalle Pou did not address the issue of the Venezuelan plane during the talk that the United States associated with terrorist activities.

Lacalle Pou received Larreta at the presidential residence of Uruguay

Until now, the Fernández administration has not clarified why it allowed the Emtrasur company aircraft to take flight last week from Ezeiza to Montevideo, where Uruguay denied permission to land and it had to return to Argentina. Yesterday, Larreta joined the wave of criticism from Together for Change for the actions of the Executive and asked that the Justice act quickly and go “thoroughly” with the investigation: “It is a shame and one more example of the ineffectiveness of this Government. They crossed all limits,” she emphasized. In addition, he again rejected Fernández’s speech at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, in which the President questioned the United States for its position against Nicholas Maduro (Venezuela), Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba) and Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua).

In charge of positioning Larreta abroad, Straface organized the meeting between the Pro referent and Lacalle Pou together with the Uruguayan ambassador in Argentina, Carlos Enciso Christiansen. “Lacalle Pou stressed that working on ideas and a plan is the first step to generate consensus within a coalition,” said the Buenos Aires official.

Larreta and Lacalle Pou have had a cordial relationship since the leader of the National Party was elected president in the neighboring country in November 2019. At that time, the mayor communicated to congratulate him on his victory. They spoke again in March 2020, after Lacalle Pou took over from him.

The talk between Larreta and Lacalle Pou took place hours after the head of the Pro Deputies block, Christian Ritondomet in the United States with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Louis Almagro, another of Fernández’s targets in his speech at the summit of heads of state in Los Angeles, and repudiated the Casa Rosada’s support for Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The President not only criticized the blockades against Maduro and Díaz-Canel, but also demanded Almagro’s resignation so that the OAS can be “respected” again.

In parallel, the holder of Pro, Patricia Bullrichwho also aspires to compete for the presidency in 2023, came out to highlight the work of Michelle Bacheletas UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, above all, for “uncovering the pot of Venezuela.”

In full construction of his presidential project, Larreta is critical of the government’s foreign policy and aspires to Argentina “opening up to the world in an intelligent way”.