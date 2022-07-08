In Antwerp, Harry Styles dared everything

After Billie Eilish’s concert just over a week ago, the Sportpaleis in Antwerp welcomed Harry Styles this Thursday for the other unmissable show of this early summer, sold out for months.

A member of One Direction, a group that came in third place on the British show X Factor in 2010, the Englishman is quickly propelled to the forefront of the international scene. While the “1D” rise to the top of the chartsbecoming one of boy bands best-selling of all time, the group announces that it is taking a break. Harry Styles then embarked on a solo career and released his first album in 2017. And success is there for the artist, who now has more than 73 million listeners each month on Spotify.

While appearing on the cover of Vogue in December 2020, Harry Styles also cemented his role as a fashion icon, becoming the only man to grace the magazine’s solo cover. Dresses, colorful costumes… The English singer dares everything. And that pleases his fans, who follow the movement. In the room, the outfits compete in extravagance and color: scrunchies and colorful make-up, sequined pants, feather boas or even the LGBT flag…

The concert having been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was after two years (and with a delay of fifteen minutes) that Harry Styles entered the stage. The first notes of ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’, the opening title of his latest album ‘Harry’s House’, then resound in the room, immediately taken up in chorus by the public. He continues directly with ‘Golden’ and ‘Adore you’, hits from his album ‘Fine Line’ released in 2019.

“Hello Antwerp! My name is Harry, it’s a real pleasure to be here”, he says between two songs. “I’m going to do my best to entertain you tonight,” he promises, before inviting the crowd to let loose. “If you want to sing, if you want to dance… Be free to be the person you want to be!” Here Harry Styles feels like home and everyone is welcome.

Hips, no dancing… English has nothing to envy to the greatest rock stars. He evolves on stage with a charisma that does not leave the room indifferent and does not hesitate to take the guitar for certain titles. ‘Daylight’, ‘Cinema’, ‘Keep Driving’… Almost all of his latest album is in the set list, where pop titles rub shoulders with calmer ballads (‘Matilda’, ‘Boyfriends’). The 28-year-old artist also takes the time to thank his fans several times during the concert.

True to his reputation, Harry Styles takes a few minutes to interact with the audience. “Is it your birthday tonight? Is it really today? Do you promise me that?” he asks a fan in the front row, who is wearing a homemade pink sequin jacket for the occasion. “I want one too”, he jokes, before inviting the whole Sportpaleis to accompany him to sing him a happy birthday. A day that she will surely not soon forget.

The enthusiasm goes up a notch when the singer announces the start of the “disco medley”, part of the concert with his most danceable titles. This is also the moment he chooses to perform ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, a tribute to his debut with One Direction.

Fans will have to wait for the encore to roar to ‘Watermelon Suger’ and ‘As It Was’, which he’ll end with a pink fish on his head.

Only downside: despite many calls from the public, Harry Styles did not add ‘Medicine’ to the set list. But his fans immediately forgave him, totally seduced by the show. The concert will end in apotheosis on ‘Kiwi’, a title with more rock’n roll sounds which sets the room on fire one last time.