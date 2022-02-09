In April, masks are also gone indoors and no pass – Health

Stop to outdoor masks but it is mandatory to have them with you and use them in case of gathering. Instead, they remain mandatory indoors. The ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza provides for this. Until March 31, 2022, we read, “it is compulsory throughout the country to wear respiratory protective devices in indoor places other than private homes” and “in outdoor places it is compulsory throughout the entire territory national team to always have respiratory protection devices with them and to wear them where there are gatherings or crowds “.

The ordinance specifies that the following are not obliged to wear the respiratory protective device: children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a disabled person in order not to be able to use the device; those who are doing sports. In any case, the anti-contagion protocols and guidelines provided for economic, productive, administrative and social activities, as well as the guidelines for the consumption of food and drinks in public places or open to the public, are reserved. It is also specified that “the use of the respiratory protection device complements and does not replace the other measures of protection against contagion”. The ordinance takes effect from 11 February 2022 and up to 31 March 2022. The provisions also apply to the regions with special statutes and to the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

There are 101,864 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 41,247. The victims are instead 415, while yesterday there were 326.

There are 999,095 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to daily data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 393,663. The positivity rate is 10.2%, stable compared to yesterday (when it was 10.5%). On the other hand, there are 1,376 patients in intensive care, 47 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 99. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 18,337, or 338 fewer than yesterday.

In the ordinary wards, the percentage of beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 rises to 29% at the national level (+ 1%) and, in 24 hours, also increases in 8 regions and autonomous provinces: Calabria (35%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (38%), Lazio (33%), Liguria (38%), Molise (with + 3% reaches 26%), Bolzano PA (28%), Trento PA (30 %), Piedmont (29%). The Agenas data of February 7 indicate this. The percentage drops in Abruzzo (37%), Lombardy (24%), Valle d’Aosta (30%). Stable, however, in Basilicata (26%), Campania (30%), Emilia Romagna (27%), Marche (32%), Puglia (26%), Sardinia (23%), Sicily (37%), Tuscany ( 26%), Umbria (33%), Veneto (23%).

The percentage of intensive care units occupied by patients with Covid-19 remains at 15%. In 24 hours, however, it drops in 8 regions: Calabria (12%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23%), Lombardy (11%), Marche (20%), Bolzano PA (11%), Trento PA (with -3% drops to 23%), Piedmont ( 15%) and Sardinia (15%). It grows, however, in Basilicata (5%), Tuscany (18%), Umbria (10%). These are the data from the Agenas daily monitoring, updated on 7 February.

The value is stable in Abruzzo (19%), Campania (10%), Emilia Romagna (16%), Lazio (21%), Liguria (15%), Molise (8%), Puglia (14%), Sicily ( 15%), Val d’Aosta (9%), Veneto (14%).