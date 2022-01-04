In Aquaman 2 the past of Black Manta will be told

Appeared as the main villain in the 2018 film, the Black Manta interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will enjoy further development of the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in which his past will be told.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is among the actors who is achieving more success in recent years, seeing his involvement in the tv series of Watchmen, in the horror sequel Candyman, in the recent The Matrix Resurrections and obviously also his participation in the DC Extended Universe in the role of Black Manta, the nemesis ofAquaman from Jason Momoa.

His character will enjoy greater prominence in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, seeing his past told before becoming sworn enemy of Arthur Curry. It was the actor himself who stated this in an interview published by ComicBook.com.

“I wanted to give my character even more character in the Aquaman sequel, to be able to learn more about it in some personal moments. I wanted to show Black Manta dealing with some issues, also showing something more of his personality and character. Also see what it feels like to have to carry a certain weight on your shoulders. We will therefore see a lot more of his leadership and more of his personality in this next film. Without a doubt, it will be a comeback in style. “

The initial success of Aquaman gave birth to the processing of a parallel project, which was initially presented as a spin-off with horror tones on Trench, the monstrous amphibious creatures that Arthur and Mera encounter in the film (and which have been introduced in the comics A.D from Geoff Johns And Ivan Reis in their management of the Aquaman series, available here on Amazon.it). The project was later canceled along with the film sui New Gods from Ava DuVernay and only then James Wan, director of the film Aquaman, revealed that it would be a spin-off focused on Black Manta.

Other than the return of Black Manta, there are very few details regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in addition to the fact that the actors will also return together with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Indya Moore And Pilou Asbæk. The release of the film is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and after 45 days, just like it will happen for The Batman, the film will arrive on the streaming platform HBO Max.