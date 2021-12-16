Sports

in Arabia excluding Naples and half-empty stadium! Sometimes it is better to follow the heart and not the wallet

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Maradona Cup, Il Mattino: in Arabia Naples excluded and half-empty stadium! Sometimes it is better to follow the heart and not the wallet

The latest news on the Maradona Cup

There UEFA and the CONMEBOL they signed a yesterday Protocol of Understanding, which contains specific provisions relating to the potential organization of a series of football events.

The first of these events will see theItaly, winner of UEFA EUR 2020, face theArgentina, winner of the Copa America 2021 from the CONMEBOL, in a “Final“in a stage of London, on 1 June 2022. The headquarters of London shared by the two organizations will be officially inaugurated at the beginning of 2022.

Maradona Cup, half-empty stadium in Arabia

As told by today’s edition of Il Mattino, already on Tuesday in Riad, in Arabia, it is played BarcelonaBoca Juniors, first edition of the Maradona Cup, won on penalties by the Argentines: “Here, too, Naples excluded and the stadium half empty. A sign that sometimes it is better to follow your heart and not your wallet”

