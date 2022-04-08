In Argentina, the decision of Santiago Giménez did not go down well

Santiago Gimenez is being one of the footballers considered by Gerardo Martino to join the squad Mexico who will attend the World Cup in Qatar. The Cruz Azul striker has earned his place in the TRI based on goals and good performances that have filled the eye of the Argentine coach.

In addition, for the local fans, the words that ‘Bebote’ has dedicated to Mexico, despite being born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, also represent a plus. Son of the historic Cruz Azul player, Christian GimenezSanti had the opportunity to defend the TRI or the albiceleste.

“My whole family is Argentine, but I feel Mexican; The truth is, I’m more Mexican than Argentine, I’ve always said it. ANDIt’s a dream and I believe that to achieve it, to achieve it, I must leave my career in God’s hands, work hard and soon it will come”, recognized the also called ‘Chaquito’ in an interview.

His words were replicated in the Olé newspaper, the most important sports newspaper in Argentina and one of the largest national circulation. Santiago’s statements seem not to have been liked in the south of the continent, and there were not a few who, in addition to criticizing his decision, underestimated Mexican soccer.

“It doesn’t even work as a prop”

“Very smart. In Argentina he is not going to play and in Mexico he can be a figure and live on it for the rest of his life because of the level of money that is generated in that country with soccer “, was one of the comments. “Hahahahahahahaha, well, I better say it with the Argentine team, it’s not even useful. Santiago Jiménez is the absolute proof why Mexican soccer is mediocre.said another user.

