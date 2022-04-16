In Argentina they also invalidate Lanús’ goal against Barcelona SC: ‘It wouldn’t have gone unnoticed by the VAR’ | Soccer | Sports

As “a move that would not have gone unnoticed by the VAR” the Argentine press observed the goal with which Lanús from Buenos Aires scored ahead of Thursday night against Barcelona Sporting Club, in a game of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana that will take place ended with a 3-1 win for Garnet.

It was the 31st minute at La Fortaleza when, after a series of rebounds in the area, Javier Burrai, a bullfighter’s goalkeeper, tried to catch the ball from the air with both hands, but Tomás Belmonte prevented it using his left hand so that the action does not end. The ball then reached the feet of Yonathan Cabral, who inflated the nets.

“With a controversial goal and the shout 300 of (José) Sand, Lanús recovered his smile”, he titled Clarion the chronicle of the match of the second day of the group round of the South American.

And he developed: “It took half an hour for Jorge Almirón’s team to open the scoring. A play that had everything before entering: two rebounds off the crossbar, a foul by Lautaro Acosta on the goalkeeper and a hand by Tomás Belmonte that the referee did not see and allowed Yonathan Cabral to cross it to send it to the back of the net ” .

“The play of the goal has a development that only the VAR – which in the South American will only appear in the round of 16 – would have unraveled so that the referee could make the decision to annul it. The Brazilian Bruno Arleu de Araujo was close to the play and could not see what happened after Nicolás Pasquini sent it: a header by José López that returned the crossbar for Matías Pérez to try with the same luck and then a grab by Laucha and a blow from Belmonte that took the ball out of goalkeeper Burrai’s hands. So, after all that, Cabral’s goal came”, he added.

The newspaper The nation, meanwhile, published: “Lanús won with controversy, the current Pepe Sand and the magic of Alexandro Bernabei. They won 3-1 over Barcelona and lead group A; the first goal should have been annulled, but then the striker and the youthful side defender put together great goals; the garnet returned to success after 8 games”.

For its part, Ole He spoke that “beyond having left a different image from the one of the last meetings, Lanús needed the consent of the arbitration list to open the lock against the Canary. Judge Bruno Arleu did not see a clear lack of Toto Belmonte on the goalkeeper Burrai in the preview of Cabral’s goal, who sent it to save after two shots on the crossbar “.

The comments from Argentina were added to the disagreement of the specialized press of Ecuador and followers of the Guayaquil club on social networks.

José López (d), from Lanús, disputes the ball with Bruno Piñatares, from Barcelona.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Cabral’s score opened the door through which goals from Sand (minute 74) and Bernabei (82) entered. Carlos Rodríguez (77) discounted for the Ecuadorian team, who showed a lackluster image and thus starred in the poorest presentation since coach Jorge Célico took the reins at the beginning of March.

Barcelona is second in group A of the South American with three points, one less than Lanús.

On the next day of the international competition, the bullfighters will receive the Venezuelan Metropolitans on Thursday, April 28. (D)