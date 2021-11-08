In Ascona Shayna Steele, among the great R&B and soul voices of today

His powerful voice full of soul feeling releases an energy that makes the audience jump in the armchairs. Already Rihanna’s backing vocalist, she collaborated in the recording studio with Moby before going on her own and being discovered and launched by Snarky Puppy in 2014, when she also performed at Estival Jazz with the four-time Grammy Award-winning group. For the New York vocalist Shayna Steele that is the turning point in a career that sees her increasingly projected among the great R&B and soul voices of today.

The singer is a guest tonight at the Jazz Cat Club, at 8.30 pm, at the Teatro del Gatto in Ascona (reservations to info@jazzacatclub.ch or by calling 078 733 66 12) together with the Huntertones, a band of five elements from New York that has its stylistic code in the winds and whose music travels without a passport between jazz funk and R&B. Short interview.

Shayna, you are of Californian descent, right? How did you get into music?

My father worked for the army, so yes, I was born in California, on a military base, but we moved to Germany shortly after. It was my dad who introduced me to music, he was a singer and trumpet player.

On Broadway you worked in many shows for a good eight years and I guess it was a good school of art and humankind. Is there a point of that experience that is particularly important?

Broadway taught me to be a disciplined performer and to better manage my voice. I owe it to that long experience if I was able to keep the same vocal qualities and the same power of voice that I had twenty years ago.

Later in your career you have had collaborations with artists such as Moby and Rihanna. What exactly did you do? Do you have any stories to share from those times?

I wouldn’t say I collaborated with Rihanna, I was her backing vocalist for a year. A little different is the conversation with Moby. He was looking for a singer like me and we were introduced by mutual friends. I was lucky enough to make several recordings with him, and it was a real pleasure because he always gave me the freedom to sing my way. And he was always very happy with my work!

What then prompted you to start your own business?

I just felt it was time to do it. The main impetus was certainly the desire to create a family. Becoming a mother for me meant giving my baby top priority, so if I wanted to continue performing, it had to be on my terms.

Then came the day the Snarky Puppy called you. How did it go? Can we say that it was a turning point for your career?

I had just had my daughter for a few months when I got their call. The prospect of working with Snarky Puppies scared me a lot because after giving birth I didn’t know how my voice would react. The Family Dinner recording was my first performance after maternity. I knew that saying yes to that project would be a huge turning point in my career and I am very grateful to Mike League for launching my career in a new and different direction.

With Snarky Puppy in 2014 you also sang at the Estival Jazz in Lugano. Do you have memories of that concert?

Pure fun. Playing and touring with Snarky Puppy has always been a blast. They have so much talent and they are really nice. It was great to meet so many Swiss friends at that concert.

And how did you meet with the Huntertones?

Through my agents in America. We have several mutual friends in New York, so it was a natural meeting, so to speak.

What kind of feeling is there between you?

I’m really crazy about them. Great musicians, people who don’t put on airs, positive and super fun. Singing with them, in front of their fantastic horn section, changes the way I present myself on stage. It’s something I love, maybe because it reminds me of the times of my first band.

What repertoire will you play in Ascona?

We will do songs that I recorded with new arrangements and also a couple of Huntertones songs.

How important is music in your life?

If it weren’t for music, I wouldn’t have met my husband, I wouldn’t have moved to New York City, and I wouldn’t have the life I have now. Being a musician is tough, but it’s never boring. I’d say it’s a good life.