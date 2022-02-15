in attack we change, in midfield the puzzle is D’Errico

Target victory. Missing in Bari, after the knockout with Messina and the goalless draw with Monopoli. Mignani’s team must give a signal: in Torre del Greco the three points will not be discounted, but would allow Antenucci and his teammates to keep rivals at a safe distance who, otherwise, could benefit (dangerously) from other missteps.





HERE BARI: Maiello is out: the midfielder, always on the pitch since his arrival, stops due to a trauma and will be the only one unavailable together with Botta. On the other hand, Galano returns. Changes in formation are expected among the red and white. Inevitable, moreover, to change, to give a shock. Celiento it could take Gigliotti’s place; Mazzotta by Ricci. In midfield he will return to the role of play Maita; alongside him Scavone and one between D’Errico (particular expectation for the decision on his account after the bench of the previous round), Bianco and Misuraca. In attack it will be Mallamo to rest the tips. Which? Certainly Antenucci, hardly Simeri or Galano. Between Paponi And Cheddira the probable partner of the former Spal.





Bari (4-3-1-2): Fractals; Pucino, Celiento, Terranova, Mazzotta; Scavone, Maita, D’Errico; Mallamo; Antenucci, Paponi.





HERE TURRIS: The bell training is customer uncomfortable, as well as particularly sparkling in front. Therefore, attention and a desire to surpass oneself on a field that is certainly not simple will be needed.





Turris (3-4-3): Perina; Loreto, Manzi, Sbraga; Ghislandi, Franco, Bordo, Finardi; Pavone, Leonetti, Nunziante.