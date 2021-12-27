in August he had recovered from Delta
A Roman student tested positive to the Omicron variant. It is a reinfection since the young man had already had Covid in August, with the Delta variant. And then a native case, as the boy has not been abroad in the previous two weeks. To communicate the news was theCovid Crisis Unit of the Lazio Region. “The confirmed Omicron patient is a student from Rome, who has not made travel in the last 14 days. He complained of exhaustion and is positive for the swab that was sequenced in one of the laboratories of the regional network resulting in a confirmed Omicron variant. The same student has already been positive in August for the Delta variant, therefore it is a case of reinfection “, reads the note.
Positive student in Omicron: he had attended a party
“The student, very cooperative, lives with his parents from whom he reports that he has correctly isolated himself and they test negative for the swab. Five days before the result of the swab he had attended a party in a club in the center of Rome – continues the Regional Crisis Unit -. There has been maximum collaboration in the reconstruction of the cases and so far there have been four additional positive cases, of which sequencing is in progress. Other people, unknown to the student, participated in the party in the club, and the traces are being reconstructed, it will be a very demanding job “.