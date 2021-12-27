in August he had recovered from Delta

A Roman student tested positive to the Omicron variant. It is a reinfection since the young man had already had Covid in August, with the Delta variant. And then a native case, as the boy has not been abroad in the previous two weeks. To communicate the news was theCovid Crisis Unit of the Lazio Region. “The confirmed Omicron patient is a student from Rome, who has not made travel in the last 14 days. He complained of exhaustion and is positive for the swab that was sequenced in one of the laboratories of the regional network resulting in a confirmed Omicron variant. The same student has already been positive in August for the Delta variant, therefore it is a case of reinfection “, reads the note.