in Austria from today lockdown for unvaccinated

The hard lockdown is triggered for the unvaccinated in Austria, and will last at least 10 days. As decided in a meeting between Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and the governors of the regions, unvaccinated people will only be allowed to leave their homes to go to work, for essential services or for medical emergencies.

There will be random checks. “We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and want to check every street corner,” he commented. There will also be thevaccination obligation for health professionals. According to epidemiologist Gerald Gartlehner, interviewed by the APA, a lockdown for the unvaccinated will not be enough to break the exponential contagion curve.

In the past 24 hours, 11,552 cases have been recorded in Austria and the weekly incidence rate has risen to almost 850 per 100,000 people.

Unvaccinated lockdowns: sanctions

Are provided fines of up to 1,450 euros for those who violate the lockdown, with the exception of students. The head of government in Vienna has made it known that, if they deem it necessary, the regions will be able to introduce more stringent measures. The government, as explained last night by the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein, is also considering the possibility of imposing a night curfew for everyone from 10 pm.

Unvaccinated lockdowns, goals

The minister explained that the goal of the lockdown is to encourage vaccinations and reduce social contacts by about 30%. Currently around 65% of the population is vaccinated. In recent days, the government had made it known that the lockdown would eventually be triggered when the threshold of 600 intensive care beds occupied was reached, but the trend is increasing and the authorities have decided to anticipate the measure.

Unvaccinated lockdowns: what the EU says

The European Union also gave its opinion on the Austrian Chancellor’s proposal. Decisions on Covid restrictions “belong to the Member States” commented a spokesman for the Union. “The Commission – added the spokesman – collaborates with the Member States to monitor the epidemiological evolution and exchange information on appropriate measures” and “continues to offer support, if necessary, in the event of an escalation of the epidemiological situation, for example through the mechanism of EU civil protection “.

The situation in Europe

The day after having registered the greatest number of infections since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, it also runs for cover Holland with the government announcing new restrictions. “Non-essential stores will have to bring their closing time to 7:00 pm,” reports broadcaster Nos, a measure that will take effect tomorrow and should last three weeks. Companies will be recommended to telework where possible and in homes to limit visits to four people at a time.

Record numbers also in Germany where German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that free Covid-19 tests will be reintroduced tomorrow.

In France for now there are no new restrictions against Covid, but the country is trying to speed up the administration of the third dose.