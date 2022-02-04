In Austria it becomes mandatory to be vaccinated

In Austria, the new law is about to come into force that will make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all adults, with some exceptions. The measure, widely anticipated at the end of last year by the government, has been discussed and voted on in Parliament in recent weeks and will be signed by the Austrian president, Alexander Van der Bellen, in the next few hours, becoming definitively law.

Austria is the first Western country to impose an obligation on a large part of the population and is therefore closely watched by other governments, interested in encouraging people who have not yet vaccinated to do so.

The new Austrian law will be introduced gradually. The first phase foresees that the government sends a communication to all Austrians in the coming weeks, with an explanation on the choice to introduce the obligation and the times that every non-vaccinated will have to comply. The communication will also list the categories excluded from the obligation such as pregnant women, people recently recovered from COVID-19 and those with other health problems for which the use of the vaccine as a precaution is not recommended.

For this first phase of informing the population, which will last about a month, there are no fines, in order to give the unvaccinated time to provide.

Starting from mid-March, the first checks will be started, carried out on a random basis by the police. Those who have not been vaccinated will receive a fine of around 600 euros, but will have the opportunity to challenge the provision, in case they encounter any problems. In the case of a confirmation, the fine can be up to 3,600 euros.

The Austrian government then provided for a further phase, for which the government has not yet established clear times. The law provides for the establishment of a sort of national register, in order to automatically start the fines against those who do not respect the vaccination obligation. This measure, very similar to that adopted by the Italian government for the obligation for those over 50, may never be applied if the pandemic were to significantly improve in Austria in the coming months, or in the case of a high adherence to vaccination after the introduction of the obligation.

In Austria 76 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated (in Italy about 81 per cent), but in the last period the vaccination campaign has slowed down. At the end of last year the government had therefore signaled the need to adopt new measures to incentivize vaccinations, also considered useful to slow down a new wave of cases that had affected the country, making a new lockdown necessary.

During the debate in Parliament in recent weeks, the federal chancellery of Austria, Karl Nehammer, had said that “the path to freedom is the obligation to vaccinate”, meaning that without an increase in vaccinated people the country could not have removed good part of the limitations introduced to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Other countries have adopted similar strategies, albeit setting age limits for the obligation. In Italy, vaccination against the coronavirus is mandatory for those over 50, while in Greece for those over 60. In Germany, an obligation is foreseen for certain categories of people, such as those who work in the health sector.

The introduction of the obligation in Austria was accompanied by several protests, with several thousand people organizing marches and demonstrations against the new measures, also saying they were against the limitations. According to various polls, the majority of the population in Austria is in any case in favor of the obligation.