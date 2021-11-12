In Austria, lockdown has been decided for the unvaccinated. New restrictions in many EU countries

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that in Austria Sunday the lockdown for unvaccinated will be formalized. Over the weekend, the Chancellor will hold a videoconference with the Laender governors to finalize the lockdown that will affect unvaccinated people and which will most likely take effect from Wednesday 17 November. The Austrian prime minister reiterated once again to arrive at “a national solution” by excluding from the lockdown people vaccinated and cured within six months. According to the chancellor, “the checks will be carried out on a random basis, you can leave the apartment to go to work, do the necessary errands and stretch your legs” but he also specified, “we do not live in a police state and we cannot and neither we want to check every corner of the street “. Non-immunized people will only be able to leave the house for professional purposes and to satisfy basic needs (doctor, pharmacy, shopping).

Contrary to a rigid lockdown, the retail, gastronomy and leisure areas will remain open but only for vaccinated and cured. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein (Verdi) has announced that health workers, doctors, nurses, but also all personnel working in health, will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Compared to 2020, we now have the vaccine, each of us has the ‘ticket’ to get out of this situation: please get vaccinated, you will protect yourself and you will protect others”, commented the chancellor. “Soon – he continued – we will start with the third dose that will bring the curve quickly down”. Austria travels around 12 thousand daily infections, the incidence over seven days has now risen to 751 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, three times more than Germany which is already in difficulty. To weigh is the data of vaccinations, steady at 65%. But it is not only Austria that is finding countermeasures against the increase in infections. Many European countries are announcing new restrictions. According to the WHO, in fact, “Europe is again in the lead in the world for percentages of new cases and deaths due to Covid-19”. The number of new cases in Europe increased by 7% last week, while the number of deaths rose by 10%.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that in Germany from tomorrow the free Covid-19 tests will be reintroduced. In addition, starting next Tuesday, doctors who carry out the vaccinations will be given a double refund. Spahn also said that the 2GPlus rule will be introduced for public events. Access to these events will therefore be allowed only if immunized (vaccinated or cured) and in any case presenting a negative test. Spahn warned of the risk of a “bitter December” if more severe action is not taken to limit the increase in infections. Spahn’s decision came after the warning of the Koch Institut, which in its weekly report, in light of the explosion of the infection and the overloading of the health facilities of some Laender, advised to “cancel or avoid” the major events and to ” reduce all other non-essential contacts ″. In Germany, more than 4.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed since the outbreak of the health crisis. In the last 24 hours, 48,640 infections have been confirmed, while 191 people have lost their lives due to complications.

The day after recording the greatest number of infections since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, the government in Holland will announce new restrictions today.

“Non-essential stores will have to bring their closing time to 7:00 pm,” reports broadcaster Nos, a measure that will take effect tomorrow and is expected to last three weeks. Companies will be recommended to telework where possible and in homes to limit visits to four people at a time; sporting events – including football matches (including the qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup, in 2022, between the Netherlands and Novegia) – will once again be closed to the public.

The executive would have discarded tougher measures, as the experts advised, such as the closure of cinemas and theaters and the cancellation of events. There are no changes in the use of the mask, now mandatory in public transport, shops, libraries and hairdressers. The government is considering expanding the greenpass, currently required to enter bars, restaurants, swimming pools and gyms, and making it mandatory in zoos and theme parks as well. To get this pass in the Netherlands, you must meet at least one of three requirements: you have been fully vaccinated, have recently had the disease or have a negative test, a system known as 3G (also valid in Germany or Austria). The government’s intention, which needs parliamentary approval to approve the measure, is to switch from 3G to 2G, eliminating the negative test option, in order to facilitate vaccination.

In France for now there are no new restrictions against Covid, but the country is trying to speed up the administration of the third dose. Prime Minister Macron announced in recent days that the country will start administering the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine for people aged 50 and over starting from the beginning of December. For people aged 65 and over, the third dose will be mandatory to obtain the Green pass starting from mid-December. “Get vaccinated, book your appointment now!” Macron urged, addressing the French. The Green pass in France is essential to use public transport and to access a series of services. On board the vehicles the use of a mask continues to be mandatory, also essential at school and in closed spaces. The president appealed to the “responsibility” of the 6 million French people who did not receive even a dose of the vaccine. “We will have to live with the virus until the entire population is immunized.”