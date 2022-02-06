In Austria one hundred avalanches since last Friday, nine people dead: “Unprecedented” – Alto Adige – Südtirol

VIENNA. Nine people have died in the past three days in Austria, mainly in the Tyrol region where around 100 avalanches have been recorded. On Friday, five Swedes lost their lives in an off-piste skiing area in the Ischgl ski area, on the border with Switzerland.

On the same day, a 60-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife who were ski mountaineering died in the municipality of Auffach. On Saturday a 58-year-old Austrian was killed by an avalanche in Schirmn, not far from Innsbruck, while four other people who were with him were injured. Another fatal accident occurred on Friday in the far west of the country, in Vorarlberg, where a passion for the mountains claimed the life of a 43-year-old veteran skier.

Since the day before yesterday, rescuers have had to intervene on an exceptional number of avalanches, due to the heavy snowfall: “In the last three days there have been about 100 accidents caused by avalanches, which required 70 interventions”, an “unprecedented” figure , the Tyrolean authorities said, warning of a high “danger” that should persist in the coming days.

Avalanches have killed an average of 20 people a year in Austria in recent years, although the past two seasons have been less lethal as the pandemic has reduced the number of skiers.