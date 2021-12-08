In Austria, only the unvaccinated will remain in lockdown

On Tuesday, the new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that from Monday 13 December the lockdown introduced at the end of November for the entire population to counter the increase in coronavirus infections will remain in force only for unvaccinated people. They will then be able to reopen restaurants, shops and hotels, but more details on how the new restrictions will work will be defined in the coming days. The lockdown for unvaccinated people only was one of the options available to the government, which chose to activate it a few days after the natural expiry of the generalized lockdown, scheduled for Sunday 12 December.

The first restrictions were introduced by Nehammer’s predecessor, Alexander Schallenberg, who resigned a few days ago. In early November, the government imposed restrictions only on unvaccinated people, for example by preventing them from entering public places. On November 15, the government then introduced a sort of partial lockdown for the unvaccinated, which lasted only a few days: on November 19, it announced a generalized lockdown for the entire Austrian population, which actually began on Monday 22.

The general lockdown has caused a sharp decrease in cases of contagion in the last two weeks, which have practically halved, but the number of people vaccinated in Austria continues to be among the lowest in Western Europe: around 68 per cent of the population has completed the vaccination course.

Also for this reason, the Austrian government had announced that the vaccination obligation will be introduced from 1 February 2022: those who are not vaccinated will receive a fine of 600 euros, repeated every three months in case of non-administration. For those who do not pay within the established limits, there will be an additional sanction of 3,600 euros. Those under the age of 14, pregnant women, those who have recovered less than 180 days from COVID-19 and people who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons will be exempt from the obligation.

