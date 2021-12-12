In Austria, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against compulsory vaccination and restrictions

On Saturday 11 December, about 44 thousand people demonstrated in Vienna against the restrictions introduced to counter the increase in coronavirus infections, against the obligation to vaccinate and against the lockdown for unvaccinated only, recently decided by the government. The crowd then heard a speech by Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right, nationalist Freedom Party (FPÖ), who criticized the government’s response to the pandemic and said the protests would continue.

On Tuesday, the new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that from Monday 13 December the lockdown introduced at the end of November for the entire population would remain in force only for unvaccinated people.

The number of people vaccinated in Austria continues to be among the lowest in Western Europe: around 68 per cent of the population has completed the vaccination course. For this reason, the Austrian government had also announced that from 1 February 2022 the vaccination obligation will be introduced: those who are not vaccinated will receive a fine of 600 euros every three months in case of non-administration. For those who do not pay within the established limits, there will be an additional sanction of 3,600 euros. Those under the age of 14, pregnant women, those who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 180 days and people who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons will be exempt from the obligation.