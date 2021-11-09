in Austria the ‘2G rule’ is in force in bars, restaurants and hairdressers

AGI – In Austria, the ‘lockdown’ for unvaccinated people has started. Following the high contagion – today 8,178 new cases have been registered, 2,002 are Covid patients hospitalized and 377 in intensive care – the government has decided that from today for people over 12 years only the ‘2G rule’ will apply. .

Only vaccinated (geimpft) or cured within six months (genesen) will be admitted into various sectors of daily life. At work it will still be possible to access with the negativity of the antigenic or molecular buffer.

The ‘no Covid-vax’ will be forbidden to enter and consume in restaurants, bars, in the typical Konditorei (pastry shops), stay in all types of accommodation facilities, enter the ‘bubble’ of nightlife and in places where personal care services are provided (hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and massage centers).

The same rule also applies to cultural and sporting events with 25 or more people, as well as on the ski lifts. The restrictions imposed by the government led by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg have led to an increase in vaccinations in recent days. This morning a long queue of people formed outside the Austria Center in Vienna waiting for the first dose. Only those who have been vaccinated or have survived the disease but no later than six months are allowed in the restaurant.

The ‘2G rule’ applies to all gastronomy even in the evening, in discos, as well as for visits to hospitals and retirement homes, stadiums and concerts. From today it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask in shops, libraries, museums and on public transport.

Even unvaccinated people can access public transport. The green pass in Austria will only be valid for nine months and no longer for twelve. People vaccinated with one dose of the ‘Johnson’ vaccine will need to receive the second by January 3, 2022, to meet the ‘2G rule’.

Unvaccinated people who undergo vaccination in the next few days will be able to enter all 2G areas until 6 December but only if they present the result of a molecular swab.