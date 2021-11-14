In Austria there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that a partial lockdown aimed at people who have not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be in effect in the country from Monday 15 November. In Austria, the percentage of people vaccinated is lower than in the main European countries, and due to the increase in infections, the government had already introduced some restrictions for the unvaccinated last week. In recent days, there has been talk of a possible lockdown for unvaccinated people only in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg, but Schallenberg has made it clear that the new measures will be applied throughout the country.

As early as Monday 8 November in Austria, people not vaccinated against the coronavirus could no longer enter bars and restaurants, cinemas, theaters, hairdressers and beauty salons, and were also unable to stay in hotels, participate in events with more than 25 people or use the ski lifts (all things that people who have completed their vaccination course or who have recovered after contracting the coronavirus can do). From tomorrow all people over 12 who have chosen not to get vaccinated even though they can do so will be able to leave the house only for reasons of absolute necessity, such as going to work or shopping.

The restrictions will affect a few million people, given that only 65 percent of the vaccinable population (out of approximately 9 million inhabitants) has completed the vaccination course. According to Schallenberg, the goal of the partial lockdown, which will last at least ten days, is to increase the percentage of vaccinated people, which at the moment he described as “shamefully low”.

The Austrian government said it had introduced the new restrictions so as not to impose rigid measures even on people who have vaccinated themselves, as has instead happened in the Netherlands, the first European country to have reintroduced a form of lockdown – albeit partial – for the entire population.

In the meantime, other countries have also announced that they want to strengthen security measures: among these are, for example, Germany, which has introduced the quarantine obligation for tourists returning from Austria, and Norway, which said it wanting to reintroduce the obligation of “green certification” to access some events and avoid more stringent measures.

The Austrian government has admitted that it will be quite difficult to check that the lockdown is respected, as it only applies to a part of the population. The Interior Minister, Karl Nehammer, said however that the police will carry out rigorous checks.

