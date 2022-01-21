In Austria, vaccination is mandatory for everyone. It is the first European country

Europe proceeds in no particular order on the battle to the Omicron variant: France And United Kingdom they relax the measures, but to influence their choices there are political factors (the upcoming elections for Macron, the collapse of popularity even within his party for Johnson). The Czech Republic introduced compulsory vaccination but then backtracked. In Italy the obligation is only for the over 50s, while from February theAustria it will be the first European country to impose vaccination on everyone.

Austria

The Austrian parliament has in fact approved the introduction of the mandatory vaccine. The measure will take effect on February 4th. In addition, Vienna will introduce a national lottery with prizes of 500 euros to encourage those who have not yet vaccinated against Covid to immunize themselves: the government has announced, according to the Guardian. The government will also allocate 400 million euros for the ‘virtuous’ municipalities with the highest percentage of immunized.

France

In France, it will come into force next Monday, January 24, the “Vaccination pass” French, equivalent to the Italian super green pass. The lifting of the restrictions is for 2 February when the obligation to wear masks outside, the obligation to smart working will be eliminated and the audience limits in stadiums and showrooms will fall.

United Kingdom

Here the question becomes even more “political”. The Dwning Street party scandal during the lockdown took away a Boris Johnson also the support of the party, and the Prime Minister tries to revive himself in public opinion.

In London opens today the back to floor A, as established by the British government, which envisages in the first phase the lifting of the anti Covid restrictions regarding the indication to smart working where possible and the obligation of masks in schools. Measures that are therefore no longer in force in England, as is happening in ways and times decided at the local level in the other nations of the United Kingdom, usually in line in pandemic matters with what is decided by London. The second stage of the farewell to plan B starts from January 27: in that case, the legal obligation to wear masks in public places and the mini green pass provided only for access to discos or mass collective events will be eliminated.

However, nothing is certain precisely because of the tensions within the Tories and within the government. The Minister of Health, Savid Javid, in fact, told the BBC that the British government has not yet made a final decision on the isolation rules for Covid and intends to do so in the “coming weeks”.