In Bari, Namex arrives, the Internet hub that promises a more stable and faster connection: “The city is a hi-tech crossroads”

Namex, the Internet hub of Rome and one of the main Internet interchange points in central and southern Italy, announces the birth of Namex Bari, a new web crossroads for the South with an adjoining carrier neutral datacenter managed directly by the company, which will be available from the beginning of 2022. With the main objective of building an interconnection point between Internet service providers (ISPs) access providers and Internet content providers to improve the resilience of the Italian and international network, Namex Bari will contribute to decrease the latency towards the contents for the internet users of the region, improving their browsing quality.

A new Internet hub for the South

The need to shorten the effective distance between content and end users is growing: edge computing, gaming, streaming of Serie A and Champions League matches are just some examples of content that require low latency. Content and end users must therefore be ever closer, and the network that connects them increasingly flexible and reliable. Namex Bari will contribute to reducing the distance between the contents and the Internet users of the region, improving their browsing quality and in general the quality of the Italian Internet network.

A contribution to the development of the territory

In addition to the current interchange points in Milan, Rome, Turin, Padua and Palermo, Bari is therefore added to facilitate the flow of data and meet the need for increasingly high performance demands from the network.

“Like other hubs in sectors as diverse as ports, stations and airports, Namex Bari will help make Southern Italy, and in particular Puglia and the neighboring regions, richer in opportunities and easier to reach – he commented. Maurizio Goretti, General Manager of Namex – Internet Exchange Points are physical places, hosted within datacenters, where companies that provide Internet services come together to exchange the traffic of their users and digital services. But they are not ‘only’ hubs and optimization of Internet traffic. Each of them is an attractor and creator of development opportunities for the territory: business, industrial, tourism. Namex Bari will be an infrastructure that with its presence will contribute to the growth of the region ”.

The Bari hub will be managed directly by Namex, a consortium of Internet operators based in Rome, which includes more than 170 companies in the Internet sector including the big names in the world Internet (Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook or Netflix , for example), those of the national Internet and the many operators that have a regional or provincial network extension.

“Puglia is a region particularly rich in Internet service providers among those of Southern Italy and is not yet covered in an optimal way by the other interchange points in Italy”, concluded Goretti.

An international vocation

In addition to the national vocation, Namex Bari will have an international one linked to the presence of submarine cables, that is the IT roads that connect Bari with other countries of the Mediterranean basin, the Middle East and Asia. In particular, all operators present in the Namex Bari infrastructure will be able to benefit from the presence of Retelit, owner of the Bari cable landing station of the AAE-1 submarine fiber optic system, which connects Asia, Africa and Europe at high speed, and which it hosts the Italian terminal of the IG-1 cable that connects Italy with Greece.

“These information highways, together with the presence of Namex Bari, can give the city the role of an intercontinental Internet port – he explained Renato Brunetti, president of Namex – Thanks to the presence in the landing station region of international submarine cables, the datacenter carrier neutral Namex Bari can apply to host content intended for users in some countries of the Mediterranean basin and to become an interconnection point between European and non-European operators “.

“We are pleased with Namex’s choice to open a new interchange point in our city because we believe it will represent a new attraction of development opportunities for the area – highlighted the deputy mayor and councilor for technological innovation of the Municipality of Bari, Eugenio Di Sciascio – The city of Bari is confirmed as the nerve center of the South of the country and of the Mediterranean in the field of information technology. The city is already the hub of several submarine cables that connect Europe to the Middle East, Asia and the Mediterranean countries. The presence of Namex XP and a carrier neutral datacenter could be decisive factors in the strategy that aims to make our city a reference in digital innovation and in the services offered “.

The operators who will be present or who have expressed an interest in being present at Namex Bari are (in alphabetical order): Alida, Altitud, AMT Services, Arpitel, Cliocom, Connectivia, Dodonet, Fastweb, Fiber Telecom, IRIDEOS, IT.Gate , Linkem, Metis, Numeria, Open Fiber, Retelit, TIM, Unidata, WiCity, WINDTRE, WIS Telecom.

Who is Namex

Namex – Rome Internet eXchange Point is a neutral, non-profit point of exchange and interconnection between national and international Internet service providers (ISPs) which has more than 170 related Autonomous Systems (AS).

Namex is the main Internet hub in central and southern Italy, a crucial meeting point where major international streaming content and cloud service providers and national connection service providers connect. The Namex Consortium also has many local ISPs operating in Italy, particularly in the South of the country.

Namex’s aim is to provide a neutral platform where local and international operators can benefit from the interconnection services provided by the Consortium, improving the Internet infrastructure of southern Italy. Namex has come to establish itself as a strategic presence point for all ISPs operating in Italy, proposing itself as a reference point for all operators who need to guarantee a high quality service throughout the national territory.