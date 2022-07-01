In Bilbao they take you in an English taxi to buy luxury perfumes

Jo (with) Malone London since Bilbao has become like Rodeo Drive. You know what happens in the movies in which this Beverly Hills street appears, one of the most luxurious in the world. That we believe that we can use our credit card to infinity, as Vivian Ward did, the unforgettable Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’, spending a lot of money on clothes in the most exclusive stores.

In Bilbao, the British perfumery Jo Malone has paid all the costs and has made some of its best clients feel like queens. First he went to pick them up at their homes, he took them around the city in an English taxi, then he left them at the very doors of his shop in Rodríguez Arias, on the corner of Marqués del Puerto, and finally he pampered them with all kinds of attention. Nothing was missing: to the greetings and welcomes, there were moments of dreams, with champagne at will, delivery of bouquets of flowers, perfume tastings, aromatic candles, which are made by hand – all pass through 16 pairs of hands and carry the right amount of aroma with which to transmit personality to homes–, and a luxury catering with sushsis, delicious cookies… And as a gift, as if that were not enough, free manicures.

“An absolutely ma-ra-vi-llo-sa experience”, summed up one of the forty women who participated in an initiative with which this business joined the recent anniversary of the founding of the Bilbao town. Jo Malone is the fruit of an English florist who began creating home fragrances as a hobby. Since her birth in 1994, she has only grown and counts among her clients the famous Sienna Miller and also the actress and model Kate Beckinsale. Word of mouth has transformed a small store into a firm with a presence in 42 countries. “This is the ultimate,” another ‘vip’ client congratulated herself.

a spectacular garden



The London perfumery landed in Bilbao in 2016. It did so with a store decorated with the characteristic contrast of black and white tones, a hallmark that is also reflected in the packaging of its products. The lucky ones who enjoyed the event say that the establishment became “a spectacular garden in the purest style of the English countryside. All of us who entered could discover personalized aromas according to the occasion and their lifestyle, ”they detailed.

They sniffed out some of the best-selling and coveted fragrances, with Lime Basil&Mandarin in the lead, explained Mimi Cepeda, the company’s public relations officer. «Its fresh aroma, and at the same time unisex, have made it an icon of the brand and one of the favorites of the public around the world and also one of the safe bets when it comes to giving. The art of gift giving is one of the pillars of the firm, and with this fragrance it is impossible to go wrong”, highlighted Mimi. But many more were smelled: Peony&Blush Suede, English Oak& Hazelnut, Wood Sage&Sea Salt, Velvet Rosa&Oud, Dark Amber&Ginger Lily, Out&Bergamot…

Separately or in over 400 combinations



One of the characteristics of these aromas is that they can be worn separately or in more than 400 different combinations with which each person “finds their own essence”. While she worked her nose, the public savored gastronomic delights prepared by Bibiana Castellano’s catering –Puntuan Katering–, recalled Macarena Bergareche, the soul of this event.

Cheese boards with nuts and fruit, as well as Iberian ham and artisan pickles, spoonfuls of shrimp salad nigiris, sushi trays, melon cream with mint and spirulina, foie pralines with crunchy almonds, salty pink-colored filled macaroons of cheese and others in nude tones with scrambled mushrooms… The Taittinger champagne helped the guests to pass the drink and enjoy some film evenings with which Jo Malone wanted to value her business. “We also wanted to bring life back after covid and celebrate that people feel that this perfumery is their home and that they can come and smell it,” Mimi concluded.