In Black Mass Johnny Depp becomes a criminal. Killed in a wheelchair

Black Mass – The ultimate gangster is the film with Johnny Depp and Benedict Cumberbatch that will air tonight at 11.19pm on Iris. Presented in world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, Black Mass is based on a true story and focuses on the figure of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

Black Mass – The last gangster, the plot

James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp) is a well-known criminal in law enforcement. Released from prison and returned to the South Boston neighborhood where he was born and raised, the criminal agrees to work with FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) to proceed with the annihilation of the mafia under the orders of the Angiulo family, which undermines the supremacy of Bulger and his gang of criminals.

James Bulger and John Connolly have known each other since childhood: they grew up within an inch of each other’s nose, frequenting the same places and the same people and spending a lot of time together, until after adolescence their paths changed. divided and the two took opposite paths. On the one hand the crime, on the other, the exercise of justice: but it is thanks to their childhood bond that the two learn to collaborate and trust each other. Until a sudden change in the situation precipitates not only the alliance, but also the security that James Bulger thought he had achieved.

The true story of James Bulger, up to the brutal killing

As reported by IMDB, Johnny Depp he tried over and over to meet the real James “Whitey” Bulger, to get a chance to see live the character he was going to play on the big screen. The Hollywood actor, however, was not successful. Despite this, his interpretation – even with a pair of colored contact lenses – was so convincing that the old allies of the notorious criminal asserted that looking at Johnny Depp was like looking at their friend Whitey again.

Black Mass – The ultimate gangster in fact, it is inspired by events that really happened. As he tells Coming Soon, James Bulger – born in 1929 – laid down the law in the Winter Hill Gang in the town of the same name which was located in Sommerville, not far from Boston. The nickname Whitey derives from a nickname that was given to him by the local police because of the very blond hair he had when, at the age of ten, the FBI wanted future had already begun to move in the world of crime.

However, childhood was not idyllic for the boy, who suffered sexual abuse in the parish school of St. Margaret, as he says NoSpoiler.it. He spent his teens in and out of reform schools, after running away from home and joining the circus, and served his first sentence in Atlanta after stealing a robbery. During the same period he also became a guinea pig for some experimental drugs about which the CIA was interested, who wanted to find a way to have mind control and which has since become known as the MK-Ultra project.

In the early 1970s, after he was released from prison, he began his real escalation into the world of crime in the Boston area. Among his crimes there were also those with a racist background, which also led him to do attacks and to hit buses that did not have barriers that separated citizens on the basis of their ethnicity. Between robberies, murders and various criminal activities, Bulger was a real thorn in the side of the police, until around 1975 he decided to accept the request of his old friend Connolly to collaborate with the FBI to dismember a mafia gang. It was precisely this activity, after a few years, that led Bulger again to have deep problems with the law: while a large part of his gang was arrested, Bulger escaped from Boston and gave himself in the run.

It took the police twelve years to capture him: Bulger had become one of the most wanted, second only to Osama Bin Laden, with a bounty for his capture of two million dollars. But on June 22, 2011, James Bulger is captured in Santa Monica, where he lived under a false name and is sentenced to two life sentences. The man then died at 89, in 2018 and his death was truly brutal. By now old and ill, James Bulger had been moved to a wheelchair that he now needed. Shortly after he began using it, other inmates ambushed him and he they pounded literally to death, using sticks to hit him repeatedly. The criminal, now devoid of youthful verve, could not even defend himself and was left on the ground, lifeless, in his own blood.

