In blu-ray the kinghiana series The stand

In collaboration with Paramount, Koch Media makes it available on blu-ray media The stand, series so far only seen in streaming on StarzPlay. Hence, enclosed in an amaray case inserted in an elegant slipcover, three discs that collect the nine episodes of this new reduction of The shadow of the scorpion. The popular novel that Stephen King he wrote in 1978 and enjoyed an unabridged version twelve years later.

The popular novel that was already the subject of a four-part transposition for the small screen in 1994 by Mick Garris.

And that now, therefore, in the height of digital platforms and Coronavirus, is being further re-read by more directors. Because I am Josh Boone, Tucker Gates, Chris Fisher, Vincenzo Natali and the pairing formed by Danielle Krudy And Bridget Savage Cole to sign everything. Telling, with a rich cast and a flashback narrative, the eternal battle between good and evil in a post-apocalyptic world. A world where a flu epidemic called “Captain Trips” seems to have wiped out more than 99% of the population. Pushing the few who remained immune to the disease to search for other survivors, accompanied by the prophetic visions of mother Abagail alias Whoopi Goldberg.

In addition to those of a sinister figure, the black man, who we learn is Randall Flagg, played by Alexander Skarsgård. Few remained immune including Stu Redman, Frannie Goldsmith and Harold Lauder, that is James Marsden, Odessa Young And Owen Teague. As and when The stand is filled with characters ranging from inmate Lloyd Henreid to musician Larry Underwood. The first from the features of Nat Wolff, the second protesters those of Jovan Adepo. Not to mention the young deaf-mute Nick Andros of Henry Zaga and the Nadine Cross of Amber Heard, haunted by childhood memories.

The Nadine who, among other things, turns out to have dark intentions together with the aforementioned Harold.

While, between dangerous unions and unexpected arrivals, the new society in progressive formation is continually threatened by Flagg, who plots to destroy it from within. By building in New Vegas, meanwhile, a place where sin and debauchery reign, but with a ruthless and repressive order. Up to unpredictable implications and a new epilogue written for the occasion by King himself.

Nineteen minutes of behind the scenes and over three of ducks on the set are extra in the third blu-ray of this edition of The stand.