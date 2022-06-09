In blue sports leggings Clarissa Molina is seen jumping rope

Clarissa Molina he exercises daily at home and has a lot of discipline in his routines, but now he was his coach alex fitbox the one you shared on Instagram a video he recorded of the driver, in which she appears wearing blue sports leggings and jumping rope.

The beautiful Dominican has more than three million followers in Instagramand she pleased them all with another clip recorded by herself in which she poses in front of the mirror, wearing an original red top that, as a neckline, has a wide opening.

A few days ago Clarissa shared the cover of the magazine on her social network account Hello! in which it appears; she is already preparing her wedding with the representative Vincent Saavedra, and together they posed for photos for the lead article, “Yesssss!!! We got married in my land Dominican Republic! This is how I have dreamed of it since I was young when I began to imagine that day dressed in white walking towards the love of my life. Thank you @saavedravicente for consenting to this important decision for both of us.”

