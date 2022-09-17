in Brazil, Pelé, Neymar and other personalities are indignant at the “racist” remarks against Vinicius Jr

Pelé, Neymar and many other Brazilian personalities denounced Friday, September 16 racist remarks against Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr during a Spanish television program.

On Thursday night’s Chiringuito Show, players’ agent Pedro Bravo said the 22-year-old Brazilian should stop playing. “do the monkey” during his goal celebrations. Many personalities from the world of football have denounced racist remarks and have supported this player who celebrates his goals by dancing with his teammates.

Vinicius Jr thanked the messages of support in a video posted to his Twitter account, saying that “the happiness of a black, Brazilian, winner in Europe”disturbs. “I have been the victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement (…) These are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Whether you accept it, respect it or lose your mind about it, I, I won’t stop”he said facing the camera.

“Even if racism still exists, it will not prevent us from continuing to smile”had assured a little earlier on the same social network Pelé, living legend of Brazilian football. “We will continue to fight racism in our own way: by fighting for our right to be happy”continued the three-time world champion.

O futebol é alegria. E uma danced. E uma verdadeira festa. Apesar de que o racismo ainda existenta, não permitiremos que isso nos impeça de continuar sorrindo. En nós continuaremos combatendo o racismo desta forma: lutando pelo nosso direito de sermos felizes. #BailaViniJr pic.twitter.com/yCJxJEAn4a — Pele (@Pele) September 16, 2022

“BAILA VINI JR” (Dance, Vini Jr), wrote Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar, inspired by the hashtag #BailaViniJr, which topped trends on Twitter in Brazil on Friday. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) issued a statement in which it said “solidarity” with Vinicius Jr, victim of “racist statements”.

In Spain, Real Madrid, the club where the Brazilian has been playing since 2018, expressed his “rejection of any type of racist and xenophobic expression” and said to have mobilized its legal department to “take legal measures” required.

Faced with this wave of indignation, Pedro Bravo apologized on Twitter, and explained that, for him, “‘doing the monkey’ is a misused expression to metaphorically qualify (do nonsense) the dances of celebrations” of the player.