In Brazil there was ‘fear’ of facing El Tri in Qatar 2022

Antonio Mohamed, coach of Altético Mineiro, assured that in Brazil they did not want them to share a group with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since it is a rival that grows and normally becomes difficult to beat.

In an interview with Fox Sports, the former DT of the Águilas del América and Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX, commented that El Tri is a complicated rival for any team, this after some Argentine sports programs had a certain ‘breather’ from face Mexico in the World Cup.

Also read: Would it be Martino’s replacement? Antonio Mohamed talks about managing the Mexican National Team

The “Turkish” assures that what is said in his native country is that they were able to play other higher-level European rivals, however, he reiterated that in Argentina it is known that Mexico will be a difficult rival in the first round of Qatar 2022.

“I don’t believe that, it is taken as a fairly careful rival. Now, what is talked about in the programs is that there were stronger Europeans and with more history, but also Mexico is a team that has passed in the last ten World Cups of round, then it is a very valuable antecedent. Argentina knows that Mexico is a difficult rival”, commented the ‘Turco’.

In addition, Mohamed confessed that in Brazil, the country where he currently directs, there was uncertainty and they did not want to face Mexico, since it is a rival that has been difficult for them in recent years.

“Those who don’t want to face Mexico are the Brazilians, that’s the truth, because Mexico always grows. When the draw was going to be made, the Brazilians told me ‘I hope Mexico doesn’t touch us, because it always complicates us,'” he added. .