In Brazil they feared that Mexico would touch them in Qatar 2022: Turco Mohamed

Anthony Mohamedtechnical director of Atlético Mineiro, assured that in Brazil there was fear of the possibility of meeting Mexico in the first phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, convinced that usually gets complicated whenever they meet.

After being told that in Argentina it was celebrated that they won the Tricolor in Group C, the strategist pointed out that it was not like that and He even highlighted how complex it is to face ita perception that he noticed even stronger in the Amazonian nation where they are well aware of the headache that it has become.

“I do not think so, is taken as a rival quite careful. Now, what is talked about in the programs is that there were stronger Europeans with more history, but Mexico is also a team that in the last ten World Cups passed the round, then it is a very valuable antecedent. Argentina knows that Mexico is a difficult rival,” he told Fox Sports.

“Those who don’t want to face Mexico are the Brazilians, that’s the truth, because Mexico always grows. When the draw was going to be made, the Brazilians They told me ‘I hope Mexico doesn’t touch usbecause it always complicates us,'” he added.

He would like to direct the Tricolor

On the other hand, Mohamed reiterated his intention to command the national representative, if the conditions to do so arise, in addition to noting that he feels “more like a Mexican coach than an Argentine”.

“Some important selection is always in my head and Anyone likes Mexico, as long as the place is vacant. It is a very complicated chair. They always criticize technicians. That chair is as criticized as that of America, Monterrey or Cruz Azul,” he commented.