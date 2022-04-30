in Brescia 1,021 positive, new infections in 151 municipalities

For the third consecutive day, the infections in Brescia remain above one thousand: 1,021 swabs have been positive in our province in the last 24 hours. No emergency: the situation in hospitals is definitely under control. According to data released by the Civil Hospital, 130 patients are hospitalized for Covid, only three of them are in intensive care. Numbers stable compared to previous weeks. On the other hand, there are 9,634 Brescians in isolation at their homes.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In all of Lombardy, 7,631 new cases were recorded, compared to 59,522 swabs. The positivity rate is slightly down (12.8%, against 13.1% on Thursday) as well as hospitalizations are decreasing: 1,233 beds are occupied in the medical area (- 28); 34 people in intensive care (-1). Finally, there are 26 coronavirus deaths, two of which occurred in the Brescia area. The victims lived in Manerba del Garda and Manerbio.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 151 municipalities. These are the most infected of the last 24 hours: