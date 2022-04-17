Health
in Brescia 1,033 new positives, infections in 155 municipalities
Another 1,033 new cases, after the 1,018 of the previous 24 hours: daily infections in the province of Brescia remain stable above a thousand.
The situation in Lombardy
Across the region, compared to 67,713 swabs performed, 8,598 (yesterday they were 8,098) the number of new infections from Coronavirus, with a positivity rate of nearly 12.7%, up from 12.2% of the day before yesterday. There have been 57 crosses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,597.
The new cases by province
- Milan 2,940
- Bergamo 570
- Brescia 1.033
- Howard 528
- Cremona 265
- Lecco 292
- Lauds 148
- Mantua 401
- Monza and Brianza 811
- Pavia 430
- Sondrio 150
- Varese 821
The infections in the province of Brescia
In the Brescia area there are new positives in 155 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:
- 384 in Brescia;
- 30 in Montichiari;
- 24 in Desenzano Del Garda;
- 20 in Concesio;
- 16 in Toscolano Maderno;
- 14 in Bagnolo Mella, Erbusco, Gardone Val Trompia, Gavardo, Gottolego, Rovato and Sarezzo;
- 13 in Gussago and Lumezzane;
- 12 in Calcinato, Flero and Lonato del Garda;
- 11 in Carpenedolo, Cellatica, Cologne, Ospitaletto, Salò, Torbole Casaglia and Travagliato;
- 10 in Botticino, Capriano del Colle, Castel Mella, Coccaglio, Darfo Boario Terme, Rodengo Saiano.