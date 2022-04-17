Health

in Brescia 1,033 new positives, infections in 155 municipalities

Another 1,033 new cases, after the 1,018 of the previous 24 hours: daily infections in the province of Brescia remain stable above a thousand.

The situation in Lombardy

Across the region, compared to 67,713 swabs performed, 8,598 (yesterday they were 8,098) the number of new infections from Coronavirus, with a positivity rate of nearly 12.7%, up from 12.2% of the day before yesterday. There have been 57 crosses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,597.

The new cases by province

  • Milan 2,940

  • Bergamo 570

  • Brescia 1.033

  • Howard 528

  • Cremona 265

  • Lecco 292

  • Lauds 148

  • Mantua 401

  • Monza and Brianza 811

  • Pavia 430

  • Sondrio 150

  • Varese 821

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area there are new positives in 155 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

  • 384 in Brescia;

  • 30 in Montichiari;

  • 24 in Desenzano Del Garda;

  • 20 in Concesio;

  • 16 in Toscolano Maderno;

  • 14 in Bagnolo Mella, Erbusco, Gardone Val Trompia, Gavardo, Gottolego, Rovato and Sarezzo;

  • 13 in Gussago and Lumezzane;

  • 12 in Calcinato, Flero and Lonato del Garda;

  • 11 in Carpenedolo, Cellatica, Cologne, Ospitaletto, Salò, Torbole Casaglia and Travagliato;

  • 10 in Botticino, Capriano del Colle, Castel Mella, Coccaglio, Darfo Boario Terme, Rodengo Saiano.

