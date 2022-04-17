in Brescia 1,033 new positives, infections in 155 municipalities

Another 1,033 new cases, after the 1,018 of the previous 24 hours: daily infections in the province of Brescia remain stable above a thousand.

The situation in Lombardy

Across the region, compared to 67,713 swabs performed, 8,598 (yesterday they were 8,098) the number of new infections from Coronavirus, with a positivity rate of nearly 12.7%, up from 12.2% of the day before yesterday. There have been 57 crosses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,597.

The new cases by province

Milan 2,940

Bergamo 570

Brescia 1.033

Howard 528

Cremona 265

Lecco 292

Lauds 148

Mantua 401

Monza and Brianza 811

Pavia 430

Sondrio 150

Varese 821

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area there are new positives in 155 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

