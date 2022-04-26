In Brescia 425 infected, in Lombardy 2,715 with 22 victims

Brescia. Tuesday 26 April 2022 with 23,366 swabs made (were 19,240 the day before) registered 2,715 new Coronavirus positives versus previous ones 2,359. The positivity rate is 11.6% (it was 12.2%). 37 (-5) citizens are hospitalized in intensive care, while in the other wards they are 1,215 (+44). There were 22 deaths (there were 18), bringing the total deaths in our region since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,854.

In Brescia, the new positives on Tuesday were 425. Monday they were 387, Sunday 727Saturday 1,042, Friday 1,149, Thursday 1,067, Wednesday 1,672, the previous Tuesday 365.

At the national level, on Tuesday 26 April, 29,575 new cases of Covid were made (Monday 24,878), while the processed swabs were 182,675 (the day before 138,803. The deaths were 146 (the day before 93), for a total of 162.927 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 16.2% (was 17.9%). There are 409 patients admitted to intensive care, seven fewer than the previous day.

The new positives in Lombardy divided by province:

Milan: 873 of which 444 in Milan city;

Bergamo: 225;

Brescia: 425;

Como: 166;

Cremona: 58;

Lecco: 93;

Praise: 35;

Mantua: 83;

Monza and Brianza: 220;

Pavia: 224;

Sondrio: 30;

Varese: 164 ..