In Brussels, a woman pushed on the tracks, the train stops one meter from her

Posted on

The scene captured by the security cameras. The author of the gesture stopped shortly after

An incredible scene that took place on Friday 14 January in the Rogier metro station in Brussels. A young man deliberately pushed a woman from behind onto the subway tracks as the convoy approached. Then he fled running in the opposite direction. Alerted by people on the sidewalk, the driver made an emergency braking and managed to stop the train running one meter from the woman lying on the tracks. No subway passengers were injured in the sudden stop. And the travelers on the platform got off the tracks to help the woman get up. The perpetrator was arrested shortly after the accident while he was in the De Brouckère metro station. He was questioned by the police, then made available to the Brussels prosecutor’s office. The reasons for his gesture and if the two know each other are still unknown

January 16, 2022 – Updated January 16, 2022, 12:39 pm

