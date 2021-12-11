World

In Bulgaria, four parties have reached an agreement to form a government

In Bulgaria, four parties have reached an agreement to form a new government and overcome the country’s long political crisis.

Leading the coalition will be “We continue the change”, an anti-corruption party founded by two economists (Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev), which until a few months ago did not exist. The ruling coalition, which controls 134 of the 240 seats in parliament, also includes the Socialists, Democratic Bulgaria (a center-left coalition), and the party of a comedian and TV presenter, Slavi Trifonov.

“We continue the change” had surprisingly won the elections of last November 14, the third in the last year, which proved to be very turbulent for Bulgarian politics. The first two, held in April and July, had been won respectively by the center-right Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, which dominated the last years of Bulgarian politics, and by Trifonov’s party: neither was managed to produce a government majority.

Now that there is an agreement, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will start the formal procedure that will lead to the approval of the new government in parliament. The vote is expected to take place on Monday.

