In Cali, police hanged a person in the same way as George Floyd

The Santiago de Cali Metropolitan Police ruled in the last hours about a police abuse registered in the capital of Valle del Cauca. Through social networks, a video was known in which a uniformed man hangs a citizen and that, according to the same institution, “(they are) allegedly behaviors and gestures not framed within the institutional precepts and guidelines.” The head of the Police in Cali, Brigadier General Juan Carlos León Montes, indicated that he opened an investigation into the events.

“The disciplinary and criminal investigations leading to clarify the alleged irregular action by police officials were opened ex officio, actions that will be carried out quickly and forcefully, decisions that will be informed to public opinion in accordance with the provisions of the New Statute Disciplinary for the National Police of Colombia. Immediately, the content of the audiovisual piece was known, this Command ordered the accompaniment of the unit’s interdisciplinary team, “said General León.

In the video it is heard that another person tells the policeman “Don’t use force, that kills, it doesn’t breathe there”, however, the only thing the patrolman does is raise his thumb. The police abuse was recorded in Llano Verde, a neighborhood where on August 11, 2020, five Afro-descendant adolescents between the ages of 14 and 16 were tortured and murdered. In this rural area of ​​the city there are families who, for the most part, have been displaced by violence.

One of the spokespersons for the Organizational Platform Fighting for the Rights of the Afro-Colombian Population Victims of the Conflict residing in Cali (Afrodes) pointed out through a video that the hanging suffered by the citizen is the same as that suffered by George Floyd, the American citizen who was murdered by a police officer from that country and was recently convicted of the crime.

The police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while trying to arrest him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. As he lay dying, Floyd screamed “I can’t breathe!” His murder, which was recorded on video by witnesses in the street, triggered a wave of protests and racial riots in the United States unprecedented since the assassination of Martin Luther King in the late 1960s.

