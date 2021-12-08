In Campania 85 million investment for agri-food – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 DEC – The Minister of Development Giancarlo Giorgetti has authorized new industrial development agreements in the agri-food sector in Campania for over 85 million euros, which aim to promote competitiveness on the national and international markets of companies’ The Queen of San Marzano ‘, the’ San Giorgio ‘, the’ Sorrento Flavors’ and ‘Traditions’.



“The agreements – explains Mise – aim to support the increase in productivity and employment of the factories in the province of Salerno, through investments in innovative and environmentally sustainable technologies to create high quality products: from tomato preserves to both sweet and savory baked goods “.



“What has made the quality of the products of the made in Italy food chain unique all over the world is the link between innovation, respect for traditions and the use of excellent raw materials that are the result of the work carried out with passion and expertise in the area by many entrepreneurs and workers “, commented Giorgetti. (HANDLE).

