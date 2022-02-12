in Campo Fognini (17.30 on TV) and Sonego (22.30)

Life has become complicated that the goal is enough but in the end Lorenzo Sonego has taken the pass for the semifinals of the “Argentina Open”, ATP 250 tournament with $ 686,700 in prize money that is starting to conclude on the red clay of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (known as the “Cathedral of Argentine tennis”), the second stage of the “Golden Swing” in Latin America, broadcast live and exclusively by SuperTennis, the FIT TV.

The 26-year-old from Turinn.22 in the ranking and third favorite in seeding, entered the race directly in the second round overcoming the Argentine Sebastian Baez, n.74 ATP in two sets, in the quarters beat 64 76 (4), in two hours and four minutes of the gamethe Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco, n.201 ATP and in the race with the protected ranking. In a windy evening to say the least, the Piedmontese scored a partial of six games in a row from the equal 4 of the first fraction that could have closed the matter in advance but the Madrid-born tried to the last, taking advantage of the difficult conditions.

The balance of the previous ones (1-1) with success in three sets of the 38-year-old left-handed from Madrid in the first round of the Bastad 2018 tournament and Sonego’s revenge the following year in the quarters in Kitzbuhel, always on clay. A lot of wind (which also kept the announced rain away) and immediately ball-break saved by Lorenzo at the start. In the sixth game it was Fernando who first recovered from 0-40 and then canceled another break point. The Piedmontese was also in difficulty in the seventh and again in the ninth game but in the tenth he was finally able to take the joke off the Spaniard by forfeiting the first set 6-4.

The positive mood of the blue continued in the second half with Sonego shot ahead 4-0 and five opportunities for a 5-0 win. Verdasco played all out, also because Lorenzo got nervous by the sudden gusts, and recovered one of the two breaks from behind (4-2). But not happy, the Spaniard pulled out of the hat a couple of shots of the best times (including a straight forward from science fiction), he also recovered the second break thanks to a confused Sonego and completed the hang-up (5-5). He ended up deciding the tie-break: Lorenzo lost the first point but then flew 4-1, then 6-2 and then, after a couple of feats of Verdasco, he finally closed for 7 points to 4.

“It wasn’t easy for either of us to play in this wind – commented the man from Turin who smells best ranking (he is virtually n.20) -. S.I was good at winning a game that was going really bad. I’m very happy with this result and can’t wait to get back on the pitch for the semifinals. Who do I prefer? It will be a difficult match with both of us ”.

Saturday evening, no earlier than 10pm (live on SuperTennis), in the semifinal – the seventh in his career – Sonego will find the winner of the Argentine derby between Diego Schwartzman, 15 ATP and reigning champion, and Francisco Cerundolo, 107 of the ranking, promoted by the qualifications: the match between the two players both born in Buenos Aires, revenge of last year’s final when Schwartzman granted only three games to the young compatriot, in the Italian night he was interrupted due to rain on 63 26 1-1 and will be completed at the opening of today’s program.