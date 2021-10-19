In Canada, Bitcoin mining is being thought of as a sustainable source of warming

As Bitcoin surpasses the 60,000 dollar wall, there are those who are considering mining the world’s number one cryptocurrency as a solution to generate and provide heat to citizens. This is the supplier Lonsdale Energy Corporation or LEC which, in 2022, will aim for abandon natural gas to heat North Vancouver with Bitcoins.

According to a press release published on Medium by MintGreen, a Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, the latest tests of their “Digital Boilers” would confirm the recovery of more than 96% of the electricity used for Bitcoin mining in the form of thermal energy, usable as a “sustainable” source of heating for residential buildings and factories. This would provide for the plant to operate 365 days a year, to provide heat to over one hundred buildings and city complexes.

By doing so, the Canadian city of North Vancouver provides continued access to this clean solution heating for over 50,000 people, finally reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a total of 20,000 tons per megawatt. Karsten Veng, CEO of Lonsdale Energy Corporation, said: “Being a partner of MintGreen in this project is very exciting for LEC, as it is an innovative and cost-competitive project, and reinforces the journey that LEC is taking to support the city’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals”.

Loading... Advertisements

MintGreen CEO Colin Sullivan, on the other hand, commented: “The complex issue of climate change requires innovative solutions and LEC, with the city of North Vancouver, is showing tremendous leadership in environmental management”. North Vancouver’s ultimate goal is zero emissions by 2050, therefore, the use of Bitcoin mining as a source of heat generation is one of the measures suitable for achieving this very important goal.

A similar signal came from El Salvador, where the first Bitcoin with geothermal energy from a volcano was officially mined.