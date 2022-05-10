In Canada, dogs go to work with their owners

Daisy looks out for the well-being of the team at Tungsten Collaborative, a Canadian design company. The dog, like many other pets, has the right to enter the office with its owner.

This 12-year-old labrador sniffs around the workspace looking for something to eat or play with.

Next to him, Delilah, a basset hound, approaches… It seems that she also wants attention.

At this Ottawa company, which has a dozen employees, other dogs roam, including Eevee, an English greyhound, and Hudson, a German shepherd puppy, who barks for attention.

Daisy is “an integral part” of the companyon whose website he poses for a photo with the members of the team and even has a short biography.

“Many of the greatest innovations driven by Dave (McMullin, vice president of design) came from long walks with Daisy,” the company details, adding that the dog has “nine years of experience supporting top designers.”

increased activity

“We encourage people who have pets to bring them” to the office, Tungsten Collaborative president Bill Dicke told AFP.

“You develop the relationship with your pet at home and suddenly you go back to work, and they have to be caged for the day or wander around the house alone,” laments the 47-year-old manager, who feels this “it’s not fair” to the animal.

Consider that the pandemic made companies more tolerant of the presence of pets at work.

In the office kitchen, there are bowls on the floor in a row to give the dogs a drink during the day. These last sometimes they sleep at the foot of chairs, chew on toys, or run toward a bouncing ball in the hallway.

The Tungsten Collaborative’s inclusion on the Humane Society’s list of dog-friendly businesses led to an increase in both business and staff productivity, Dicke said.

According to a recent Léger survey conducted for PetSafe, half of Canadians (51%) support the idea of ​​bringing their dog to the office.

This proposal is especially appreciated by the youngest: 18% of employees between the ages of 18 and 24 say they would change jobs if their employer denied them this option.

With an estimated 200,000 Canadians adopting a dog or cat during the pandemic, employers who require in-person work from their employees may be forced to consider relaxation.

challenges

For some employees like 29-year-old Johan Van Hulle, the new rule was “a key factor in the decision” to accept a job at Tungsten Collaborative last year.

“Allowing dogs is a good indicator” of a company’s culture, Eevee’s owner, who was looking for a “not too corporate” environment, told AFP.

At the Chandos Bird construction joint venture, also in Ottawa, designers at a nuclear research laboratory are visibly excited by the presence of Samson, a 10-year-old blond Yorkshire terrier.

His owner, Trevor Watt, didn’t want to leave him alone in his new home when he returned to the office in January.

Bringing him in was supposed to be a temporary fix. Not only has he adapted to office life, but he has also won over his master’s companions, who now share walks with Samson.

“He loves coming to work,” says Trevor Wattwho appreciates “not having to worry about him”.

His boss, Byron Williams, says that petting a dog is a great way to “wind down after a big meeting.”

But the presence of man’s best friend at work can pose certain challenges, for example, for employees allergic to animals or those who are afraid of them.

Samson remains tied up when a colleague of Watt’s is terrified of dogs.

Some employees of other companies, interviewed by AFP, also complained of stains on the carpet, unexpected barking and hair everywhere.