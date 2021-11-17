World

In Canada, one person has died and at least two are missing due to bad weather

One person died on Tuesday, at least two were missing and thousands more were evacuated from their homes due to heavy rain in the British Columbia region of southwestern Canada. The bad weather, which arrived on Monday, caused heavy rains, floods and mudslides, leading to the closure of several roads as well as the port of Vancouver, one of the largest and most populous cities in Canada. Provincial Transport Minister Rob Fleming said in a press conference that Monday was the “worst weather storm of the century”. The situation is calmer now, but help is still on the spot.

The rains began on Monday, and within 24 hours they submerged entire streets, causing some to collapse and flooding the first floors of many houses. In Lillooet, about 250 kilometers north of Vancouver, police found the body of a woman who died after being stranded on a flooded road. There are at least two missing. In Merritt, a small town in British Columbia, all the inhabitants, about 7 thousand, were evacuated from their homes and on Tuesday, in the mountain resort of Agassiz, about 300 people were rescued by a helicopter.

