In Cardano al Campo the heartfelt tribute to the cinema of Teatro Blu with “Fellini”

Cardano al Campo – A weekend in the name of theater and dedicated to one of the greatest directors of Italian cinema the one to be held Saturday 4th September in Cardano al Campo with “Fellini – 101 years from the birth of the great artist“, from Blue Theater, which will take place in the Pertini room, in via Verdi 2, at 21:00.

The show-dedication to the great director, written and directed by the duo Silvia Priori and Roberto Gerboles, will also be interpreted by them, together with the members of Kataklò acrobatic performers: Luis Colombo, Giorgia Magro, Erika Ravot, Francesco Tomasi, Luca Zanni Choreographies Giulia Staccioli. It also makes use of artistic collaboration Vito Cassano.

how to participate

“Fellini – 101 years from the birth of the great artist” will be held at Pertini room, in via Verdi 2, Saturday 4 September 2021 at 21:00.

The entrance is subject to the reservation required, and spectators must compulsorily be provided with Covid_19 green certification.

Reservation required at the telephone number 0331 / 266.270 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.00 to 13.00 or by email, by Friday 3 September at 13.00 at: Cultura@comune.cardanoalcampo.va.it.

