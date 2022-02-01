In Casarsa a cinema evening dedicated to Don Pressacco

Between February and March 5 new film proposals at the Pasolini theater in Casarsa della Delizia thanks to the Pro Loco, which continues the review with the films of great directors of the caliber of Spielberg and also dedicates an evening with free admission to one of the most important figures in culture Friulian of the twentieth century, don Gilberto Pressacco. “Five appointments with the great cinema – he declares Antonio Tesolin, president of the Pro Casarsa Della Delizia APS – to experience the taste of films in the hall in compliance with health requirements: in a cinema a few steps from home organized according to the regulations in force thanks to the great work of our volunteers, who devote their dedication time for the success of these evenings. In particular, we invite everyone to the free screening of the Incanto docufilm which will also include a moment of presentation of the restoration project of our beloved Glisiut, thanks to the project “One can give more” financed by Friulovest Banca “.

The review resumes, with the new first appointment on Wednesday 9 February at 9 pm: the screening of “West Side Story”. This is the film by Steven Spielberg, which is the new version of the classic 1957 musical with music by Leonard Bernstein, libretto by Arthur Laurents and words by Stephen Sondheim, who in 1961 gave rise to the film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins winner of 10 Academy Awards. The immortal story is that of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in a modern metropolis divided by racism and prejudices.

Then follows the appointment with “Incanto” scheduled for Thursday 17 February at 9 pm. The free viewing of the documentary film will be preceded by a presentation of the virtual restoration of the frescoes of the Church of Santa Croce (Il Glisiut) in Casarsa thanks to the project “You can give more” supported by Friulovest Banca. Followed by the vision of the documentary which is a sort of voyage of discovery through historical research and the original insights of one of the protagonists of the Friulian cultural scene of the late twentieth century: Don Gilberto Pressacco. His thought was a kaleidoscope of suggestions, a continuous game of references: from studies in the musical field to the theme of sacred and popular dance, up to the compelling interpretation of the mosaics of the basilica of Aquileia. It is an opportunity to rediscover the charm of the Aquileian basilica and its splendid mosaics at the cinema. Free entry.

On Thursday 24 February at 9 pm the screening of “Un eroe” is scheduled. The film directed by Asghar Farhadi follows the story of Rahim, who is in prison due to a debt he was unable to pay. When it is convenient to grant him a two-day leave, the man tries to persuade the creditor who accused him to withdraw the complaint, giving him part of the sum he owes him in exchange. But things don’t go as Rahim planned. The film was presented in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, where it received the Special Jury’s Grand Prize.

It will then be the turn of “America Latina” scheduled for Thursday 3 March at 9 pm. This is the third feature film written and directed by the Roman twins D’Innocenzo with Elio Germano. The film is set in Latina and the protagonist is Massimo, a shy dentist who lives a placid life in his house, together with his wife and two daughters. Everything changes when, more or less by chance, he discovers a terrible secret hidden in the cellar.

The film by Spanish director Fernando León de Aranoa concludes this tranche of film at the Pasolini, “The perfect boss” which has obtained 1 nomination for Satellite Awards, 17 nominations for Goya. A cynical and funny story where the common good and solidarity are sacrificed on the altar of profit and interest.

In compliance with health regulations, it will be possible to access the room only with Super Green Pass (over 12 years), FFP2 mask and the spacing and compliance with all the Covid-19 regulations in force will be guaranteed. Reservations are recommended, just send a message via Whatsapp to 338.7874972 or an email to segreteria@procasarsa.org

Please note that for the cinema the single entrance ticket is 5 euros and 4 euros for under 13s. For holders of the Youth Card, the ticket for each screening is 4 euros. More info on: www.procasarsa.org