“In case of bankruptcy, Catania could remain in C”

TMW / TuttoC.com Intrigued situation in Catania with the fate of the company that is linked to the choices of the courts. To analyze the situation and explain the red and blue perspectives a Telecolor is the lawyer Mattia Grassani: “The timing with which the bankruptcy court of Catania has moved certainly does not preclude the possibility of sporting continuity as regards the category of militancy because statistically, when bankruptcies are declared in the summer period, the chances of continuing in the same category of belonging are very small – resumes tuttocalciocatania.com –. Instead Catania is still in the first round, so if the bankruptcy court were to declare bankruptcy, the presiding judge would report to the college and I believe that the end of November and the first half of December are compatible so that Calcio Catania is not canceled. from professional football. Provided that the Court authorizes the provisional exercise, thus allowing the failed Catania to carry on its mission by continuing to play the C championship and that shortly thereafter the sporting title is found through a competitive procedure by a subject capable of meet all sports debts. Once these two conditions are satisfied, the conditions would exist for Catania to complete the season and not lose their professionalism due to inertia following the failure but being able to save on the field until the last day of the championship in the 2021/22 season. But let’s hope that Catania will not fail because we are talking about a glorious club that I have followed for many years under the ownership of Massimino and Gaucci, one of the longest-lived mid-range clubs as a freshman and federal seniority.“. Other news – Other news More news Hot days in the Catania house. The court decision on bankruptcy will probably be heard on Thursday. Meanwhile, Le Mura resigns

Almanac of the day – News, negotiations and background of 16/11

AlbinoLeffe, Poletti to TC: “Against Pro Sesto it will be difficult to break it down”

Mourning in the Messina house: the mother of Mr. Capuano has disappeared

Roselli: “Sudtirol is reminiscent of a small Atalanta, it deserves the B”

De Trizio: “Bari deserves the B, the Fidelis Andria the salvation”

Prodan: “I’d like to buy a club like Catania or Palermo”

Imolese, De Sarlo becomes a doctor: degree in business administration

AlbinoLeffe, is Canestrelli-show with Italy U21. Triplet for the ex-bluceleste

Pescara, for the defense we think of Piana del Potenza

Representative Lega Pro U17, five goals in the family match

DG Ancona-Matelica: “There is excitement in the city in view of Modena”

Vulpis: “Virtual and artificial reality the tools for the fans of the future”

Pres. Virtus Francavilla: “Teasing is not territorial discrimination”

Cesena, Favale: “A dream to return, maximum attention to Fermana”

Modena, Silvestri: “Long championship, let’s work with our heads down”

Juve Stabia: “You fans are our strength but in compliance with the rules”

Ghirelli: “Sports facilities among the fundamental assets”

Bari, Bianco works with the group. Custom table for Di Cesare

official Catania, Sergio Santagati is the new sole director

Catania, Sergio Santagati is the new sole director TOP NEWS AT 20 – Ajeti al Padova. Magrì criticizes the sports judge

official Padua, Ajeti coup: annual contract with option

Padua, Ajeti coup: annual contract with option Social Football Summit, Hakkinen receives the Lega Pro ball

V. Francavilla, Magrì does not fit: “It is absurd to disqualify Taurino again”

Piacenza-Padua, transfer prohibited to residents in the province of Padua

Taibi: “Modena equipped for the B, like the Reggiana”

Picerno, Colucci’s staff: Cincione technician in second

tc interview AlbinoLeffe, Poletti: “I’m fine here, I’m very happy”

AlbinoLeffe, Poletti: “I’m fine here, I’m very happy” Siena, Maddaloni: “Every day here as if it were a dream”

Sudtirol, Odogwu: “Col Seregno proved to be a great team”

Avellino, Forte: “A Messina game as a non-paying spectator”

Pedrini: “Mantua has conquered me, there is a lot of passion”

Sports Judge, two races in Cerretti. 25 players disqualified

Sports Judge, rain of penalties: four coaches disqualified

Raimondi: “Padua, if Cissè is well it has nothing to do with the C”

Carrarese, Vettorel: “Called to redeem a deficient external path”

Catania, Moro: “Struck by the affection of the people, I will always give 100%”

Multineddu: “I trust in Auteri, he will be the one to pull Pescara out of trouble”

Grassani: “In case of bankruptcy Catania could stay in C”

Viterbese, Romano: “We will drive away those who do not believe in salvation”

Sudtirol, Reggiana and Triestina in the footsteps of Tito dell’Avellino

Picerno, Colucci: “Here with enthusiasm, convinced by the project”

tc news Viterbese, sirens for Calcagni: Palermo, Ancona and Crotone

Viterbese, sirens for Calcagni: Palermo, Ancona and Crotone Turris, Giannone: “We know who we are, but we keep our feet on the ground”

Group C, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday

Group B, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday

Group A, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday

Fiorenzuola, Currarino: “Without penalty Piacenza would not have scored”

Sudtirol, for the idea Bocalon attack. In the background also Padua and Vicenza

DG Picerno: “We needed more experience, Colucci expert guide”

Trento, Nunes: “Reacted well after 4 knockouts, demonstrated that the group is cohesive”

tc news Cesena, Berti in orbit Sassuolo. Scouts present with Reggiana

Cesena, Berti in orbit Sassuolo. Scouts present with Reggiana TOP NEWS AT 13 – The Top 11 of the 14 ^. Known blinds Calabro. TC irons

Modena, Minesso: “After disqualification I felt indebted to the team”

Piacenza, Rigolli: “A sport party in Fiorenzuola, thanks to the fans”

Avellino, Sbraga: “New beginning, you should never take anything for granted”

DS Reggiana: “Modena at -2? Done in a row, but we are still ahead”

Piacenza-Padua, for now no tickets for residents in the province of Padua

tc interview Ferri: “Tabbiani-Fiorenzuola is a perfect match”

Ferri: “Tabbiani-Fiorenzuola is a perfect match” Cesena, nightmare for Benedettini with San Marino: 10 goals from England

PESCARA, FOR DEFENSE YOU THINK A PIANA DEL POTENZA Luca Piana could change his shirt in the January market. According to reports tuttopotenza.com, the central defender of Potenza would be an idea for the back department of Pescara engaged in Group B. He grew up in Sampdoria, in the rossoblu class of ’94 … Luca Piana could change his shirt in the January market. According to reports tuttopotenza.com, the central defender of Potenza would be an idea for the back department of Pescara engaged in Group B. He grew up in Sampdoria, in the rossoblu class of ’94 …

Here are the front pages of today’s sports newspapers November 17, 2021. Here are the front pages of today’s sports newspapers