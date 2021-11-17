“In case of bankruptcy, Catania could remain in C”
TMW / TuttoC.com
Intrigued situation in Catania with the fate of the company that is linked to the choices of the courts. To analyze the situation and explain the red and blue perspectives a Telecolor is the lawyer Mattia Grassani: “The timing with which the bankruptcy court of Catania has moved certainly does not preclude the possibility of sporting continuity as regards the category of militancy because statistically, when bankruptcies are declared in the summer period, the chances of continuing in the same category of belonging are very small – resumes tuttocalciocatania.com –. Instead Catania is still in the first round, so if the bankruptcy court were to declare bankruptcy, the presiding judge would report to the college and I believe that the end of November and the first half of December are compatible so that Calcio Catania is not canceled. from professional football. Provided that the Court authorizes the provisional exercise, thus allowing the failed Catania to carry on its mission by continuing to play the C championship and that shortly thereafter the sporting title is found through a competitive procedure by a subject capable of meet all sports debts. Once these two conditions are satisfied, the conditions would exist for Catania to complete the season and not lose their professionalism due to inertia following the failure but being able to save on the field until the last day of the championship in the 2021/22 season. But let’s hope that Catania will not fail because we are talking about a glorious club that I have followed for many years under the ownership of Massimino and Gaucci, one of the longest-lived mid-range clubs as a freshman and federal seniority.“.
Other news – Other news
More news
- 17.11.2021 00:00 – Hot days in the Catania house. The court decision on bankruptcy will probably be heard on Thursday. Meanwhile, Le Mura resigns
- 17.11.2021 00:00 – Almanac of the day – News, negotiations and background of 16/11
- 16.11.2021 23:50 – AlbinoLeffe, Poletti to TC: “Against Pro Sesto it will be difficult to break it down”
- 16.11.2021 23:40 – Mourning in the Messina house: the mother of Mr. Capuano has disappeared
- 16.11.2021 23:30 – Roselli: “Sudtirol is reminiscent of a small Atalanta, it deserves the B”
- 16.11.2021 23:20 – De Trizio: “Bari deserves the B, the Fidelis Andria the salvation”
- 16.11.2021 23:10 – Prodan: “I’d like to buy a club like Catania or Palermo”
- 16.11.2021 23:00 – Imolese, De Sarlo becomes a doctor: degree in business administration
- 16.11.2021 22:45 – AlbinoLeffe, is Canestrelli-show with Italy U21. Triplet for the ex-bluceleste
- 16.11.2021 22:30 – Pescara, for the defense we think of Piana del Potenza
- 16.11.2021 22:15 – Representative Lega Pro U17, five goals in the family match
- 16.11.2021 22:00 – DG Ancona-Matelica: “There is excitement in the city in view of Modena”
- 16.11.2021 21:45 – Vulpis: “Virtual and artificial reality the tools for the fans of the future”
- 16.11.2021 21:30 – Pres. Virtus Francavilla: “Teasing is not territorial discrimination”
- 16.11.2021 21:15 – Cesena, Favale: “A dream to return, maximum attention to Fermana”
- 16.11.2021 21:00 – Modena, Silvestri: “Long championship, let’s work with our heads down”
- 16.11.2021 20:45 – Juve Stabia: “You fans are our strength but in compliance with the rules”
- 16.11.2021 20:30 – Ghirelli: “Sports facilities among the fundamental assets”
- 16.11.2021 20:15 – Bari, Bianco works with the group. Custom table for Di Cesare
- 16.11.2021 20:02 – officialCatania, Sergio Santagati is the new sole director
- 16.11.2021 20:00 – TOP NEWS AT 20 – Ajeti al Padova. Magrì criticizes the sports judge
- 16.11.2021 19:46 – officialPadua, Ajeti coup: annual contract with option
- 16.11.2021 19:45 – Social Football Summit, Hakkinen receives the Lega Pro ball
- 16.11.2021 19:30 – V. Francavilla, Magrì does not fit: “It is absurd to disqualify Taurino again”
- 16.11.2021 19:15 – Piacenza-Padua, transfer prohibited to residents in the province of Padua
- 16.11.2021 19:00 – Taibi: “Modena equipped for the B, like the Reggiana”
- 16.11.2021 18:45 – Picerno, Colucci’s staff: Cincione technician in second
- 16.11.2021 18:30 – tc interviewAlbinoLeffe, Poletti: “I’m fine here, I’m very happy”
- 16.11.2021 18:15 – Siena, Maddaloni: “Every day here as if it were a dream”
- 16.11.2021 18:00 – Sudtirol, Odogwu: “Col Seregno proved to be a great team”
- 16.11.2021 17:45 – Avellino, Forte: “A Messina game as a non-paying spectator”
- 16.11.2021 17:30 – Pedrini: “Mantua has conquered me, there is a lot of passion”
- 16.11.2021 17:20 – Sports Judge, two races in Cerretti. 25 players disqualified
- 16.11.2021 17:15 – Sports Judge, rain of penalties: four coaches disqualified
- 16.11.2021 17:00 – Raimondi: “Padua, if Cissè is well it has nothing to do with the C”
- 16.11.2021 16:45 – Carrarese, Vettorel: “Called to redeem a deficient external path”
- 16.11.2021 16:30 – Catania, Moro: “Struck by the affection of the people, I will always give 100%”
- 16.11.2021 16:15 – Multineddu: “I trust in Auteri, he will be the one to pull Pescara out of trouble”
- 16.11.2021 16:00 – Grassani: “In case of bankruptcy Catania could stay in C”
- 16.11.2021 15:45 – Viterbese, Romano: “We will drive away those who do not believe in salvation”
- 16.11.2021 15:30 – Sudtirol, Reggiana and Triestina in the footsteps of Tito dell’Avellino
- 16.11.2021 15:15 – Picerno, Colucci: “Here with enthusiasm, convinced by the project”
- 16.11.2021 15:00 – tc newsViterbese, sirens for Calcagni: Palermo, Ancona and Crotone
- 16.11.2021 14:45 – Turris, Giannone: “We know who we are, but we keep our feet on the ground”
- 16.11.2021 14:40 – Group C, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday
- 16.11.2021 14:35 – Group B, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday
- 16.11.2021 14:30 – Group A, the arbitration appointments of the 15th matchday
- 16.11.2021 14:15 – Fiorenzuola, Currarino: “Without penalty Piacenza would not have scored”
- 16.11.2021 14:00 – Sudtirol, for the idea Bocalon attack. In the background also Padua and Vicenza
- 16.11.2021 13:45 – DG Picerno: “We needed more experience, Colucci expert guide”
- 16.11.2021 13:30 – Trento, Nunes: “Reacted well after 4 knockouts, demonstrated that the group is cohesive”
- 16.11.2021 13:15 – tc newsCesena, Berti in orbit Sassuolo. Scouts present with Reggiana
- 16.11.2021 13:00 – TOP NEWS AT 13 – The Top 11 of the 14 ^. Known blinds Calabro. TC irons
- 16.11.2021 12:45 – Modena, Minesso: “After disqualification I felt indebted to the team”
- 16.11.2021 12:30 – Piacenza, Rigolli: “A sport party in Fiorenzuola, thanks to the fans”
- 16.11.2021 12:15 – Avellino, Sbraga: “New beginning, you should never take anything for granted”
- 16.11.2021 12:00 – DS Reggiana: “Modena at -2? Done in a row, but we are still ahead”
- 16.11.2021 11:45 – Piacenza-Padua, for now no tickets for residents in the province of Padua
- 16.11.2021 11:30 – tc interviewFerri: “Tabbiani-Fiorenzuola is a perfect match”
- 16.11.2021 11:15 – Cesena, nightmare for Benedettini with San Marino: 10 goals from England
|
PESCARA, FOR DEFENSE YOU THINK A PIANA DEL POTENZA
Here are the front pages of today’s sports newspapers November 17, 2021.