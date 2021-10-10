In Catalonia between October and November: music, cinema, art, sport and gastronomy in events, festivals and events

Category: The funniest places Published: 10 October 2021







A myriad of events and parties to rediscover the territory. The offers are many, ranging from design to cinema to music to then explore and taste wines with targeted itineraries, but also themed attractions to celebrate Halloween, one of the most popular holidays in October. Catalonia faces autumn with many pretexts to go there …

(TurismoItaliaNews) Music, cinema, art, sport and gastronomy: here are the events, festivals and events for those planning a trip to Catalonia in these autumn months. “Think Design Act” is the slogan of the sixteenth edition of the annual Barcelona Design Week event which runs until 30 October. The slogan reflects a very current message that wants to convey the strength to face challenges, designing new solutions and models of sustainable environment that are inspired by all the needs of people. For art lovers, the new edition of Barcelona Design Week will offer a variety of activities, including conferences, workshops, and installations with the best international artists exhibiting their creations. Barcelona Design Week is organized by Barcelona center de Disseny and promoted by the City of Barcelona, ​​in collaboration with Fad Fostering Arts and Design and Museu del Disseny.

For food lovers or simply for lovers of the autumn mood, the Castanyada is the right traditional party. Deeply rooted in Catalonia and celebrated on November 1st, it is the chestnut festival, a real tradition. It is celebrated with dishes prepared based on roasted chestnuts on the fire, but also taking up the autumn mood and the typical ingredients of the season: panellets, marzipan pastries served with sweet Moscatel wine, and other purely autumn products are prepared. The figure of the chestnut gatherer is very typical during the Castanyada, it is represented by an old lady dressed in simple clothes. On the streets of the villages and cities, roasted chestnuts can be bought in newspaper wrappers for a tasty walk.

For fans of four wheels, the roar of the engines can already be heard in the Costa Daurada when, from 14 to 17 October, the new edition of the Racc Costa Daurada Rally, valid for the Rally World Championship, is held. The competition will start at Salou and over the three days will take place at the PortAventura theme park. A very important event that will be decisive for the conquest of the title, in view of the end of the World Cup. For cinephiles, or for the public curious to discover the new trends and technologies applied to cinema, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Cataloni takes place until October 17, the number one festival in the world with a fantasy theme, born in 1968 and still today a stimulating universe of meetings, exhibitions, presentations and screenings of fantasy films from all over the world. Each year the festival hosts a kermesse of movie stars, producers and directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Cameron Diaz, Anthony Hopkins, and many more. The Festival is supported by a Foundation, made up of representatives of the Municipality of Sitges, the Generalitat de Catalunya (autonomous government of Catalonia) and other institutions, associations and public and private companies.

Barcelona will make a full immersion in Jazz, from 20 October to 28 January, because it will host the International Jazz Festival, a world reference point in the panorama of genre music. International and national musicians will offer the public not only free concerts but also lectures, interesting lectures and meetings. The shows will take place in various settings such as the Palazzo della Musica Catalana, the Forum Auditorium and the Liceu Conservatory. If mystery and frightening emotions are your favorite attraction, October is the month par excellence! Halloween is also celebrated in Catalonia and on the occasion of this thrilling party, theme parks are the right place to have fun. From 18 September to 14 November, PortAventura Park transforms the theme park areas into a scary place suitable for all ages with Halloween-style shows, characters and delicacies. In addition, 15 minutes from Barcelona, ​​the best Scream Park in Europe returns from 15 October to 6 November: Horrorland, with a new location, haunted houses and shows perfect for a frightening dose of adrenaline.

But we must not forget that October is the month of wine and that Catalonia has a wine heritage of over two thousand years of history, an area of ​​more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards and an annual production of over 380 million bottles of wine and cava. which positions it as one of the most prestigious wine tourism destinations. For wine lovers this year there are two novelties: the new Ruta de la Do Tarragona, which collects the wine tourism offer of a hundred wineries of this Do. A new website (rutadelvidotarragona.cat) with all the information to visit this region and learn about its Do. In addition, the Do Pla de Bages wine route collects all the wine tourism offerings of the 15 cellars of the Do and offers visitors activities and tastings.

