In Chile, the explosion of ballroom culture makes the dance floor evolve

Pioneer house… The House of Keller (credit: Kike Palacios @kpfotografiachile)

For some time now, it would seem that there was not a single weekend on the LGBT+ night agenda in Chile without an event related to the ballroom scene, with voguing battles and clashes between “houses” already being a new classic of the diverse and urban lives of young Chileans. But how to explain this new phenomenon in the region?

First, a little history. Vogue or voguing is a type of performative urban dance that since its inception has been outlined as a dance of resistance for the LGBT+ population. This subculture was born between the 60s and 80s in the dance halls of Harlem, New York, as a way to resist discrimination against trans, Latino and Afro-descendant people who were marginalized by society at the time.

From that moment to date, the ballroom culture is still in force, growing and its poses expanding around the world and in Latin America. Chile is one of those cases where this fabulously queer discipline, hand in hand with recent advances in favor of the LGBT+ community such as equal marriage, has become popular at levels unthinkable years ago.

The story is relatively recent. In Chile, in 2015, the first vogue house was created, called House of Keller, by his mother Muva Keller and Prince Tofu Quing. Since then, it has emerged as the pioneering and driving house of ballroom culture in the trans-Andean country.

When we talk about voguing, we are referring to a battle of elegance, a war, but where the weapons are the wardrobe, the makeup, the hairstyle and a pair of heels that seek to highlight the femininity that, together with creativity and talent, are vital for knock down opponents on a catwalk or on a dance floor. In vogue there is no violence, yes, a lot of satire and different types of competition categories.

From the outset, Tofu Quing explains to Infobae the difference between ballroom and vogue. “Ballroom is the culture and vogue is the performance within the ballroom,” he explained.

“There are catwalk battles that are not just dance, many ballroom people emphasize that because when they talk about ballroom, people only talk about dance and leave behind a little the catwalk studio, make up, face, etc”, Qing stressed.

Quing is 36 years old and works as a chef in Santiago de Chile, the national capital, and in his spare time he is one of the leaders of the House of Keller.

“Culture came here (Chile) at the hands of Muva Keller and I, who am her first child. We got to know about ballroom in our first contact, which was directly with people from the New York scene. It is a culture that spread after the 1990s to Europe and then went down to Latin America recently eight years ago thanks to the mass media, since this culture was something that was not known,” Quing said.

Tofu Quing, one of the historical figures of the ballroom scene in Chile (credit: Kike Palacios @kpfotografiachile)

The creation of the voguing was inspired by the poses of the models in Vogue magazine, the embodiment of everything that community could not access . It was the closest thing to fame, fortune, stardom and the spotlight. And although at first, they tried to emulate and repeat the stereotypes of white femininity, beauty, sensuality and class, over the years that was vindicated and space was opened up for the dissident.

For this chef, voguing generates a generational crossover that also “calls and summons people who love performance, people who like drag, who like to dance, people who were denied certain spaces or experiences with the exploration of their body, as well as fat bodies, transsexual bodies, marginalized bodies in themselves at school, at universities, at work, find a place of validation through performance”.

In recent years, vogue has increased its public awareness with series such as Pose and talent shows like legendary. However, it was the singer Madonna in 1990 who launched her to global stardom – many accused her of appropriating her to exploit her – this underground subculture with a song of the same name. It was she herself who attended some competitions to learn about the subject at a club called the Sound Factory in Manhattan.

Madonna’s song became number one in 30 countries around the world and the voguing was released to international recognition. However, many years passed before reaching Latin America.

The appropriation debate

Quing recalled that initially in Chile they began to hold “small and local” instances called kikis, where catwalk and voguing battles were held. “In my case, I had no contact with dance, I did not come from the world of dance, on the other hand, my mother, Muva Keller, did. She was a teacher of other urban dances and I started taking classes with her” he recounted.

He added what We were able to educate ourselves on how to open instances here, without taking over and culturally appropriating something that belongs directly to people of African descent and trans women. We members of the LGBT+ community here in different work, student or cultural areas wanted to bring something here with the same dynamic, to create a circuit, call people and convene. In order to put this together, we educated ourselves by taking classes with exponents and chatting, making contacts with people from the New York, Parisian and Brazilian culture with whom we have a close connection.”

As he recalls, “Muva and I were people who had many ideas in our heads but we didn’t know how to activate them, but once we met, it was like specifying things and we were doing little by little and people were arriving, and we were making visible what had and it happened that a fag saw another fag, and another fag said “I’m going too” And so it began to convene and I don’t stop until today when we see that there are more than 20 houses throughout Chile, there are competitions every month, and it had a beginning and that was House of Keller”.

HBO Max’s “Legendary” program, where the competition is to be the best in voguing (EFE/Zach Dilgard HBO Max)



And although vogue is mostly known as a performative dance, it is more than that, far from the glamor it hides in most cases the pain of many people who are segregated and discriminated against, even by their own families. That is the less splendid side of voguing, as seen in the movie “Paris is burning”, and is closely related to its emergence since most of those who promoted it lived together in “houses” after being expelled from theirs. for being or loving differently from the heteronorm. Or in other cases, for having HIV+.

Those houses were usually baptized and named after famous fashion houses. Its members used their name in their surnames, replacing the original, acquiring a new collective identity. The mothers or fathers of the houses offered a family in community for those who were socially marginalized for reasons of gender, sexuality and/or race with the aim of providing a safe space where voguing was what united them. Apart from mothers, there are princes and princesses, who are heirs and right hands of mothers.

The search for recognition in a hostile society

House of Keller is currently made up of 17 members. They started doing individual and group classes, in closed places and in public spaces in Santiago. They also spread out to other regions.

In 2016, a year after the birth of the Keller house, House of Antrax was born in Concepción, almost 500 kilometers from Santiago. Which was founded by Kriss Antrax, a 25-year-old clinical psychologist. Antrax told Infobae that he started in a very incipient way. “I started taking voguing classes when people came from Santiago to Concepción, and then I traveled there to take classes and compete,” he said.

Federalist Ballroom… House of Antrax, the main “house” in the city of Concepción.

House of Antrax is the second oldest house in Chile and the first in regions. Currently it is made up of 11 people. “We are the pioneer house in the south of Chile, the second house at the national level, the first in the region, therefore I feel that we opened the space for the balls to be held in public spaces, in fact, the first ball in a public space that was done in Chile was in Concepción, in June 2019. This need arose to take to the streets and to empower oneself as well”, highlighted the psychologist, referring to the growth of voguing in Chile and the entire continent.

For him, the voguing “ it is pure resistance, because ballrooms has a very strong political and social context, because it arises from the need for recognition of a society that constantly invalidates you, so ballroom arose for that, to be able to resist and validate each other as bodies and identities that are not hegemonic, and the idea of ​​opening a space so that everyone can participate and feel comfortable”.

“In Concepción, the balls are super healthy, they are familiar and I think that also characterizes the penquista scene, that there is a lot of good vibes here,” Antrax emphasized.

Quing and Antrax agree that in addition to going through the prejudices of society, they must also fight financially to keep this culture alive. “ We are a self-managed scene, everything we generate we do in it, including the prizes, the medals and the prizes that are given, they are made through the cap, it is pure talent”, concluded Quing.

Since the creation of the Keller and Antrax houses, in 2015 and 2016 respectively, others have emerged throughout the national territory, currently there are a total of 22 that, through dance and performance, express their right to be with their bodies, keeping voguing alive. as a form of liberation, resistance and self-expression.

KEEP READING:

They escaped the homophobia of the Maduro regime. Now, they are the first gay foreigners to marry in Chile

Natalia Lacunza could be the new great pop star in Spanish. Is she ready?

When same-sex marriage is combined with favorable change: the buddymoon phenomenon in Argentina