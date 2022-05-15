In Chile they remember that FIFA did not sanction Ecuador due to Uruguay’s complaint on the issue of Byron Castillo for the South American sub-17 | Soccer | Sports

Days go by and details or background related to the Byron Castillo case continue to emerge. Now in Uruguay they remembered a similar episode suffered by the Uruguayan team and which also had Ecuador as the protagonist, published by the Chilean portal 24horas.cl.

“Uruguay had already denounced Ecuador in 2015 and Byron Castillo was in the middle,” the Ovación sports media headlined this Thursday, recalling that the “AUF claimed for overage players but at that time it was stated that there were also ‘in the squad’ Colombians’”.

The publication details that the accusation was aimed against four Ecuadorian players, since it was suspected that they were over the age to participate in a South American sub-17.

What did FIFA solve?

“The Conmebol appeals chamber declared itself incompetent, for which the claim went to FIFA. However, this body rejected the claim on the grounds that the Ecuadorian Federation had no responsibility if the documents of those soccer players had been falsified by third parties and had no knowledge of it, “recalls the Uruguayan media outlet.

In this way, the Ecuadorian under 17 team was finally able to participate in the World Cup of the category that was played precisely in Chile.

"Ecuador won the award in that tournament fair play and the one who received him as captain was… Byron Castillo", he recalled Ovation.