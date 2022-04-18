In China, people die from Covid again: first three deaths in Shanghai for the new wave

Shanghai has recorded the first three deaths linked to the current wave of Covid-19 that has hit the city. The reports on South China Morning Post, citing today’s data. According to the newspaper, these are 3 unvaccinated residents, all elderly, aged between 89 and 91, with previous ailments.

“After entering the hospital, their conditions worsened and they died after unsuccessful attempts to rescue them,” said the inspector of the city health commission, Wu Ganyu. This has risen to 4,641 deaths that China claims to have recorded since the first case of coronavirus was detected in the central city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been in home confinement for three weeks. In what is the financial capital of the country, the inhabitants are finding it difficult to obtain supplies and videos of protests and people arrested and even beaten up by policemen dressed in white anti-Covid overalls are spreading online. Above all, the decision to obligatorily send asymptomatic people to isolation is discussed, in large centers where people sleep in the same spaces, with neon lights partially switched on even at night and with questionable hygiene measures.

China continues to apply a “zero tolerance” strategy in an attempt to stem the virus, calling for the isolation of all possible infected people. Today, China has recorded 23,362 new cases of Covid-19, most of them asymptomatic and most of them in Shanghai.