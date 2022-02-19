IN CHINA – They find a fossilized flower bud of 160 million years

Chinese researchers have discovered the world’s oldest fossil of a flower bud in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The so-called flower bud refers to the young tissues that develop into flowers and inflorescences on the branches of plants. It is the embryo of a flower that develops from a growing point on the stem.

The fossil contains a stem, a leafy branch, a bulbous fruit and a small flower bud, about 3 square millimeters in size, according to Wang Xin, a researcher at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in the East. . Chinese province of Jiangsu.

The flower bud is less than 4 millimeters long, much smaller than a human fingernail, Wanf was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The fossil was found in Ningcheng County of Inner Mongolia. Scientists said that the fossilized flower bud lived in the Jurassic period, about 160 million years ago.

“Although only the flower bud and fruit remained in the fossil, the plant must have gone through the flowering process. That is, about 160 million years ago, the tiny Jurassic flower bud may have flourished under the feet of humans. dinosaurs,” said Wang, who led the study.

The study has been published online in the Geological Society London Special Publications.